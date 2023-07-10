Nikopol is a city where alarms are constantly howling, preparing for an explosion at the ZNPP and waiting for clean water from volunteers. Photo report about those who stays there

At the end of June, an explosion drill was conducted at the ZNPP in Nikopol. The city is located opposite it, on the other bank of the Dnieper.

A family with a child lived in this house. The shelling destroyed it, the family left, but left behind many personal belongings. Childrenʼs drawings still hang on the walls, and there is also a picture of Spider-Man. Utility workers are trying to restore the house — all things, including toys, have been packed in bags.

The man in the photo is named Vasyl, he is 95 years old. He is standing in front of his house — it was destroyed by the Russians. The flight destroyed most of the wall and shattered the windows. Vasylʼs wife has a disability, so she does not get out of bed.

This childrenʼs library was a popular place before the full-scale war. Last August, two hits destroyed the ceiling and wall. The library is currently closed.

After the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP, water problems began in the city. The photo shows the water dispensers in the modular settlement for displaced people. Water was brought from Kropyvnytskyi and other cities of Ukraine. Townspeople stood in queues for hours.

And this is a dog shelter, which could close after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP, because there was nothing for the dogs to eat. The owner of the shelter turned to the townspeople via Facebook and asked for help. Volunteers bring water for dogs from all over Ukraine.

Before the war, the townspeople liked to rest on the beaches on the Dnieper, beyond Nikopol. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the river became shallow.