In the past, the Donetsk region was a refuge and a window of opportunity for national minorities. Now their homes are under occupation, and their culture is being destroyed by Russians. And not for the first time

How the Donetsk region was populated

The Donetsk region was sparsely populated for a long time due to the Mongol-Tatar invasion in the 13th century. Then these lands became a buffer zone between the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, the Muscovite Kingdom, and the Crimean Khanate. Already at the end of the 15th century, the period of Cossack colonization began. The lands of the modern Donetsk region were part of several palankas of Zaporizhzhia Cossacks, Don Cossacks also settled here. But after the Bulavin uprising at the beginning of the 18th century, the tsarist troops burned down almost all the settlements of the Don Cossacks, especially along the Siversky Donets River. Later, the Moscow state also evicted the Zaporizhzhia cossacks from these lands. The government of the Russian Empire began to invite nations from the Austro-Hungarian Empire to the Donetsk region — Serbs, Bulgarians, Moldovans, and Vlachs. They were allocated former сossack lands in the area of the Siversky Dinets River and its right tributaries — Bakhmutka and Luhan Rivers.

Painting by the Polish artist Józef Brandt "Fight of Cossacks with Tatars", 1890. Wikimedia Painting by the Polish artist Józef Brandt "The camp of the Zaporizhzhia Cossacks at the end of the 16th — the beginning of the 17th century", 1880. Wikimedia

The colonists were lured with lands that were given to them for life, with money, help for accommodation, benefits for industries and trade. Instead, the emigrants were to form infantry and cavalry regiments under the command of Serbian officers Jovan Šević and Rajk Preradović to guard the southern borders of the Russian state. The new administrative-territorial military unit with its center in the city of Bakhmut was named Slavic Serbia.

But this attempt at foreign colonization essentially failed. Slavic Serbia existed for only 11 years — from 1753 to 1764. There were very few emigrants — only a few thousand, including women and children. They quickly assimilated with the local population. Now, their presence is only reminded of by toponyms. For example, the name of the village of Depreradivka is from the surname of one of the Serbian colonels-settlers, Rajk Preradovych.

Another attempt at foreign colonization of the Donetsk region was more successful. In the second half of the 18th century, the Russian Empire occupied the Crimea. Greeks, Bulgarians, Armenians, and other Christian peoples began to move from the peninsula to the northern Azov region. As of the summer of 1778, more than 30,000 people were resettled from the Crimea, more than half of them Greeks.

General appearance of Bakhmut in the 19th century. Wikimedia / «Бабель»

18 408 Greeksresettled from the Crimea to the Azov region in July 1778.

Greek settlers were allocated land on the coast of the Sea of Azov and the right bank of the Kalmius River. They were exempted from military service and taxes for ten years, were allowed to create their own self-government bodies, and the Greek metropolitan retained independence of church administration. Greeks founded more than 20 settlements on the lands of modern Donetsk region. Settlers named them after the Crimean villages where they came from. Thus, the villages of Bakhchysarai, Yalta, Urzuf, Sartana, Karan, and Mangush appeared in the Donetsk region. The city of Mariupol became their center.

Coal deposits were discovered in the Donetsk region in the 18th century. The gradual industrialization of the region began. European colonists-industrialists played a significant role in this. German settlements on the territory of the modern Donetsk region appeared at the end of the 18th century. Among the most famous is the New York urban-type settlement near Toretsk, founded by German Mennonites. The colonists built mills and factories here — brick and agricultural machinery manufacturing.

The French joined the Germans — in the modern city of Druzhkivka, which isnʼt far from Kramatorsk, they founded an iron and steel mill. Successes attracted Belgian industrialists to Druzhkivka. The Belgians built the Toretsk steel and mechanical plant, which produced equipment for the railway. And modern Donetsk city itself arose on the site of a workersʼ village founded by the British industrialist John Hughes. He built a metallurgical plant here with a full cycle of production: from coal to coke to metal. At the beginning of the 20th century, Hughesʼ enterprise became a leader in steel smelting in the then Russian Empire. And the workersʼ village was turning into a European town, where engineers and craftsmen from Germany, England, France, and Belgium came to work.

Yuzivka at the beginning of the 20th century Wikimedia

100 000 Germanswere deported by Soviet security forces from Donetsk and Luhansk regions during 1941-1942.

With the establishment of Soviet power, the Bolsheviks took away enterprises from Europeans and staged mass repressions, the most terrible of which was the Holodomor of 1932—1933. After the beginning of the Second World War, the German colonists of the Donetsk region were deported en masse to remote regions of the Urals, Siberia and Kazakhstan. And the Soviet authorities forcibly resettled residents of various regions of Ukraine, especially the western ones, to the Donetsk region. During one of the waves of deportations in 1951, approximately 30,000 Boykos and Lemkos were transported to the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region. They were resettled to three villages: Zvanivka, Rozdolivka, and Verkhnyokamyanske. Here they still live as a compact community, preserving their own traditions and customs.