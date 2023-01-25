Stories

The war. The USA can send Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Germany may agree to the Leopard transfer, Zelensky fired five heads of the regions, and the IAEA didnʼt find weapons at Ukrainian NPPs. Day 336: live coverage

Anna Kholodnova
Ukrainian military personnel fire from 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled guns at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut. Ukraine, January 24, 2023.

Reuters / «Бабель»

The three hundred and thirty-sixth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

