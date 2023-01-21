Stories

The war. New aid packages for Ukraine were announced at Ramstein, but sides didnʼt agree on Leopard tanks, the USA recognized “Wagner” as an international criminal group. Day 332: live coverage

Oleg Panfilovych
Ukrainian military with an anti-aircraft gun in the direction of Bakhmut, January 20, 2023.

Anatolii Stepanov / Getty Images

The three hundred and thirty-second day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

