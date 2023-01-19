Stories

The war. The occupiers are trying to break through to Bakhmut, Canada is handing over 200 armored vehicles, and Scholz is putting forward conditions for the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Day 330: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
The war. The occupiers are trying to break through to Bakhmut, Canada is handing over 200 armored vehicles, and Scholz is putting forward conditions for the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Day 330: live coverage

Ukrainian military equipment moves from Chasiv Yar in the direction of Bakhmut, January 18, 2023.

The three hundred and thirtieth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.