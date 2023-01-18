Stories

The war. The rescuers have finished dismantling the debris in Dnipro, the Netherlands is handing over the Patriot to Ukraine, Putin has ordered to increase the Russian army to 1.5 million people. Day 329: live coverage

Oleg Panfilovych
A Ukrainian helicopter fires in the direction of Bakhmut, January 17, 2023.

Anatolii Stepanov / Getty Images

The three hundred and twenty-ninth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

