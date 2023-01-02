Stories

The war. Russia is preparing a long drone attack on Ukraine, air defense destroyed 42 more air targets overnight, and the EU decided to hold the February summit in Kyiv. Day 314: Live coverage

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:
A building mutilated by Russian shelling in Orichiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

The three hundred and fourteenth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. "..." means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes.