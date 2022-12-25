Stories

The war. Russia shelled Kherson and took another missile carrier into the Black Sea, and intelligence has no information yet about preparation of a new invasion from Belarus. Day 305: Live coverage

Oleksiy Yarmolenko
A wounded resident of Kherson after Russian shelling, December 24, 2022

The three hundred and fifth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.
