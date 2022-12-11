Stories The war. The Russians attacked southern Ukraine with kamikaze drones, Odesa is without electricity, 150 Ukrainians are being held in occupied Olenivka. Day 291: Online Author: Kostia Andreikovets Date: 00:00, 11 december 2022 Ukrainian artillerymen on the front line in Donetsk region, December 5, 2022 Getty Images / «Babel'» The 291st day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online. What happened on December 10 — read here.