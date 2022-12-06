Stories

The war. Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine, but air defense forces shot down more than 60 missiles, two Russian strategic airfields were hit by explosions. Day 286: live coverage

Oleksiy Yarmolenko
A man holds a cat on the balcony of a residential building damaged by Russian missiles in Vyshgorod, December 5, 2022

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and eighty-sixth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

