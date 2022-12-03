Stories

The war. The Russians lost more than 90,000 soldiers, the first “Hawk” air defense systems arrived in Ukraine, the IAEA wants to agree on a “safety zone” around the ZNPP by the end of the year. Day 283: live coverage

Oleksiy Yarmolenko
An elderly woman looks at the consequences of the Russiansʼ night shelling of residential areas of Kherson, December 1, 2022

The two hundred and eighty-third day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

