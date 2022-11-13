Stories

The war. 80,000 Russians have already died in Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have returned to Kherson, the occupiers are “moving” the capital of the occupied Kherson region to Genichesk. Day 263: live coverage

Oleg Panfilovych
Reuters / «Бабель»

The two hundred and sixty-third day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.