The war. The occupiers massively shelled the Sumy region, Kyiv authorities talk of evacuating the population in the event of a blackout, Zelensky warned of new strikes on the energy infrastructure. Day 257: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
The two hundred and fifty-seventh day of the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.