Stories

The war. Russia again hit the energy infrastructure, but the anti-aircraft defense shot down 45 out of 55 missiles, occupiers decided to evacuate civilians from the left bank of Kherson region as well. Day 251: live coverage

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:
The war. Russia again hit the energy infrastructure, but the anti-aircraft defense shot down 45 out of 55 missiles, occupiers decided to evacuate civilians from the left bank of Kherson region as well. Day 251: live coverage

The wall of the hotel in the city of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, which was liberated by the Ukrainian army in September, October 25, 2022, was shelled.

The two hundred and fifty-first day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.