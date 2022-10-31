Stories

The war. Turkey wants to return Russia to the “grain agreement”, drones hit three ships in Sevastopol, the occupiers are preparing to withdraw artillery from the right bank of the Kherson region. Day 250: live coverage

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:
The war. Turkey wants to return Russia to the “grain agreement”, drones hit three ships in Sevastopol, the occupiers are preparing to withdraw artillery from the right bank of the Kherson region. Day 250: live coverage

The two hundred and fiftieth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.