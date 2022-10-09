Stories

The war. There was an explosion on the Kerch bridge, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia and appointed a new commander of their troops in Ukraine. Day 228: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
Fire on the Kerch Bridge after the explosion, October 8, 2022.

The two hundred and twenty-eighth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

