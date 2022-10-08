Stories

The war. The occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia again, more than 200 civilian burials were discovered in Lyman, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law on voluntary military registration for women. Day 227: live coverage

Oleg Panfilovych
Rescue workers sort through the rubble of a house in Zaporizhzhia, which was hit by a Russian missile attack. October 7, 2022.

The two hundred and twenty-seventh day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text live coverage.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. "..." means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes.