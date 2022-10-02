Stories

The war. Russia withdrew from Lyman, a convoy of civilians was found shot dead in the Kharkiv region, the lend-lease law for Ukraine came into force. Day 221: live coverage

Anhelina Sheremet
The war. Russia withdrew from Lyman, a convoy of civilians was found shot dead in the Kharkiv region, the lend-lease law for Ukraine came into force. Day 221: live coverage

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and twenty-first day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

