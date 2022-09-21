Stories

The war. “Referendums” were announced in the occupied territories, Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 soldiers, the Russians want to destroy the dam of the Pechenig Reservoir. Day 210: live coverage

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:
A woman rides a scooter past a destroyed house in Izyum, Kharkiv region, on September 20, 2022.

The two hundred and tenth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: itʼs a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. "..." means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes.