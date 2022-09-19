”We were squeezed tight, I donʼt know if we will survive until tomorrow.” “Babel” publishes excerpts from the diary of the probably dead occupier — Russian sergeant Vladimir Bakharev, who looted and captured Mariupol

03/09/2022

Unsuccessful assault on the city of Mariupol

We drove for two days, crossed the border with ukropia at night. When we got up, we were already not far from the city of Mariupol. The command to get ready came. My heart began to beat faster, excitement surged through. I calmed myself down as well as I could. I saw the same emotions on the faces of the boys. And so it began...

We jumped out, took up positions, and began to move. At first, everything was fine until the first greeting from the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived. An armored personnel carrier was blown up with a mortar, since “Volk” and “Ibr” managed to jump out. They also hit our 23rd, the ammo repository was targeted, but it was fine this time. Bullets flew, a couple of them flew overhead, I heard their whistle. I was taken aback a little, but got myself together. Shrapnel wounded “Keld” in the legs. Bullets hit Alexander Dmitrievich. Brother “Alan” was wounded, but not heavily. We clung to the hillock, didnʼt let our heads stick out. And then had to retreat.

10/03/2022

Mariupol. Entering the city and first emotions

We got up early, it was still dark. We got inside our vehicles, they said there would be a second assault, in fact we didn’t really want it to happen, but what could we do.

We got ready [for the attack]. It was snowing, we turned a little to the right from the place where we were yesterday. Then walked for a long time, moving deeper. The first houses appeared, we approached the fence, and were about to move deeper when a mortar began to work precisely at us. Mumin and Savitsky were harmed. I cut Muminʼs pant, saw 2 fragments, called the doc, bandaged him. I wish health to the boys.

The time to enter the city has come. We went after the armored personnel carriers. The mortar bombs, itʼs scary to be targeted my it. I felt agitation.

11/03/2022

Storming the hospital

We got up early. The weather gave nothing to be happy about. Mortars began to bomb at 6 in the morning, and after each time you shudder.

The first time we met with SPN from Prokhladnyi and with their commander “Agronom”.

Closer to noon, I was put on a position to cover our boys and SPNs together with sniper “Amir”. We chatted and drank tea, heʼs a good guy. Ours took over the hospital, captured a hohol, and took him for interrogation. Vlad found a room with intact windows and electricity. They found an air heater, made the place warmer. For the first time in a long period we slept in a warm place. It was hard with provision, we were looking for at least something [edible] in the hospital. Found a jar of jam, biscuits and raisins. Then rested a little. We also sat on the post. People arrived in the basement from the burning house in front of the hospital. I saw despair in their eyes.

At that moment, I wondered what would happen next with these people. Their own people, their own army bombed their peaceful city. But we are also involved in this, albeit indirectly. There are many thoughts, the head cannot formulate them clearly enough. But all this looks like a terrible dream. Itʼs time to rest.

12/03/2022

Polyclinic

In the morning, the command to move forward came. We were divided into groups. “Kaskad” sent us with “Vlad” to the corner of the building, to cover others. And here began something that could put an end to my life. They [Ukrainians] began to bombard us with a mortar. I counted 12 [mines], they threw 8 of them in a diameter of 20 meters, it was “right behind the collar”. We were covered with shrapnel, the whistle was hellish, I thought that every explosion would be the last. “Vlad”ʼs clothes was pierced through, but thankfully no debris reached the body. Ours were also almost got hit by this attack.

The shelling passed, we were taken back. We went to the clinic, got settled there. There was a pharmacy inside.

I didnʼt think that I would do it, but I had to break into it, because it was also difficult with medicine. I didnʼt take anything extra, I only took what I needed. (The first aid kit fell off, and I lost everything that was there).

There were 2 men and women with a little girl in the basement. I gave her puree and jam, let her be happy.

The night was quiet, we found a warm place in the basement, set the duty. Itʼs hard to walk in the dark without flashlights. I went to rest, I miss home a lot.

03/13/2022

First houses

The morning was the usual one under the mortar fire. All our men gathered, we were going to move on. “Kaskad” took “Vlad” and me to cover the rest, we worked well together.