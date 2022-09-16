Stories

The war. Russia struck Kryvyi Rih again, Germany agreed to transfer armored vehicles to Ukraine for the first time, several torture chambers were found in the de-occupied Kharkiv region. Day 205: live coverage

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:
The war. Russia struck Kryvyi Rih again, Germany agreed to transfer armored vehicles to Ukraine for the first time, several torture chambers were found in the de-occupied Kharkiv region. Day 205: live coverage

Ukrainian artillerymen fire from a self-propelled 203-mm "Pion" gun in southern Ukraine, September 15, 2022.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and fifth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in live text coverage.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: itʼs a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.