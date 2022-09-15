Stories

The war. Russia struck Kryvyi Rih, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated 388 settlements in Kharkiv region and took the entire Kherson region under fire control. Day 204: live coverage

Anna Kholodnova
Ukrainian forces arrive in the city of Izyum after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and fourth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

