Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:
The war. The Ukrainian army liberated more than 300 settlements in Kharkiv region and shot down an Iranian drone for the first time, in de-occupied Balaklia the Russian torture chamber was found. Day 203: live coverage

A Ukrainian military man stands guard next to a wrecked car in Kharkiv Oblast.

The two hundred and third day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

