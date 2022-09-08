Stories

The war. The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced in the Kharkiv direction and shot down enemy missiles over three regions, the Russians killed three people by hitting a residential building in Slovyansk. Day 197: live coverage

Sofiia Telishevska
The one hundred and ninety-seventh day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

