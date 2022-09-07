Stories

The war. The Russian army fired missiles at Kryvyi Rih, the IAEA published a report on the results of the mission at the ZNPP, Ukraine returned 25 fallen defenders from Russia. Day 196: live coverage

Anna Kholodnova
A local woman with a guinea pig after evacuating an apartment that was hit by a Russian missile attack. Kharkiv, September 6, 2022.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The one hundred and ninety-sixth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

