”Nobody will come to solve everything for you.” Olena Chekryzhova left Donetsk in 2014, founded her own English language school, and now teaches Ukrainian fighters — hereʼs her story

During the day, there is almost no one at the base where the battalionʼs soldiers live — the soldiers are at the classes. Three men in pixel pants and t-shirts are sitting at the table in the gazebo. They are bent over their notebooks and are carefully pronouncing English words. Their instructor, Olena, a young black-haired woman, stands at a makeshift blackboard and corrects the fighters when they make mistakes.

— Lebid, what form do we use when we talk about the present tense? — Olena addresses the young man with shaved temples and a ponytail tied back in English.

Lebid begins to answer in English, but quickly switches to Ukrainian. Elena gently interrupts him and tells to speak only English — this is the main rule in her lessons. Tall and thin Phantom, sitting across from the lebid, prompts him. While the military is dealing with the questions, another fighter — in full gear, face covered by tactical goggles and a buff -- rund past.

— Serhiy! — Olena calls him. The fighter waves to her and shouts that he will now take the notebook and come to class. In a few minutes, he returns, already in his pants and jacket.

— Serhiy, tell us where you were, — Olena addresses him.

— I attended tactical orientation classes, — the fighter answers a little awkwardly, carefully choosing his words.

— And how did it go? Are you satisfied? — Olena continues.

— No. Because the commander told me to go to English classes.

The fighters laugh. The atmosphere more reminds of a regular high school class. Olena gives the task to write five examples of what the men did before the army and donʼt do anymore. Serhiy laughs:

— Before the army, I walked wherever I wanted, but now I donʼt!

Lebid echoes him:

— Before the army, I slept as much as I wanted, but now I wake up early.

Everyone likes the task — men interrupt each other.

— Before the army, I ate different food, and now they eat what Iʼm given!

— I went to the army in different clothes, and now Iʼm wearing a pixel!

Petrщ, the oldest of those present, completes the task. He says:

— Before the army, I worked in Poland — and now I protect Ukraine.

Bakhmut — Horlivka — Donetsk

Olena Chekryzhova spent most of her life in Donetsk oblast. She was born in Artemivsk (now renamed to Bakhmut), studied at the university in Horlivka.

— Do you think that the fact that you were born and lived in this region somehow influenced you? — I ask Olena. We chat during the breaks between her classes.

"I think it definitely had an effect," she answers. — Now I analyze my childhood a lot, I think why it turned out that way with the Donetsk region. Indeed, in our region there was a slightly prejudiced attitude towards the Ukrainian language, towards Ukrainian-speaking people. For some reason, when I was a child, I thought that children studying in Ukrainian schools were somehow worse than me.

In Horlivka, Olena completely immersed herself in student life. In the second year, she became the head of the student self-government of her faculty, then the deputy head of the higher self-government.

— I even have a diploma called "Golden Elite of Donbass". It hangs somewhere in Bakhmut, which is under fire from Russian missiles, says Olena. — It was a very solemn ceremony, two or three people were chosen from each university. And I entered this list. I was very busy in the mass cult sector, I wanted to create an organization that would help students and improve their lives.

After graduating from university, Olena went to Donetsk. She worked in several foreign language centers, and in 2012 she started her online project.

"At that time, online was a kind of wildness for people," Olena recalls. — They looked at me as if I were obsessed and mad. They said: "English on Skype? Really? Is that possible?". There were some difficulties, because the market was just being formed. And at that time there were almost no such projects, thatʼs for sure in the Ukrainian-speaking environment. So, you can say, I was one of the first to occupy this niche.

Euromaidan — war — escape

On November 21, 2013, the then Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykola Azarov, announced that the government had stopped preparations for signing the European Association Agreement. Olena remembered this day well.

— At that time, I was teaching at an IT company. They had an office in the center of the city, on the top floor, from where you could see all of Donetsk. I liked to stand there, look at the city and plan my life. Guys come in and say: "Did you hear, did you hear? Azarov did not sign any agreement there." And I was so excited about that deal, I was already planning how I would celebrate the New Year. At that time, I did not think at all that it could apply to me in any way.

In the evening of November 21, several hundred people gathered on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv. Later, students joined them, and some of the protesters made a tent city on the square. On the night of November 29-30, security forces of Berkut cleared the square and brutally beat peaceful protesters. Since then, actions for the European integration of Ukraine have turned into anti-government and anti-presidential protests. There were also pro-Ukrainian actions in Donetsk. Olena went to them, but admits that she continued to think — it still does not affect her. Until roadblocks with armed men appeared in the city.

"I remember the day of the "referendum"; in Donetsk," Olena recalls. — Before that, I lived in an adequate environment that supported Ukraine. And I thought that all people are like that. Only later did I see the day of that "referendum" and how many people went to it. I was shocked. Then I began to think that I might have to leave here.

- There were no such thoughts before?

- Probably, I didnʼt want to think about it. Someone was already leaving, somewhere they were shooting in some neighborhoods of Donetsk, but we continued to pretend a normal life. We went shopping, to gyms. No one believed that he could go so far. I didnʼt believe it. Then I didnʼt even think how the situation could be resolved. It is certain that someone will come and decide for you. I think most people think so now. I went through it myself — and no, this approach does not work. No one will come and decide anything for you. Or he will decide, but not at all in the way you want.

She left Donetsk on July 5. It was on this day that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Slovyansk, and a convoy of equipment with militants moved to Donetsk.

"In the morning, I still pretended to have a normal life, I went shopping somewhere," Olena recalls. — Roadblocks are already everywhere on the streets, machine guns at every intersection, but we pretended that nothing was happening. Until the information arrived that a column of enemy equipment knocked out of Sloviansk was moving to Donetsk. And then I understood — I have to go. I was leaving Donetsk, and Russian vehicles were coming towards me.

Olena came to her parents in Bakhmut. It was controlled by the Ukrainian government, there were no hostilities here. Most of the people who left the cities captured by the militants at that time thought that they would soon return. Olena also thought so. But on July 17, the Russians shot down a passenger Boeing. Olena saw on social networks how the militants were bragging about the things taken from the dead passengers and realized that she would never return to Donetsk.

Kyiv and a full-scale invasion

Olena met her second war already in Kyiv. Like many, she woke up to the explosions on February 24. I understood that the war had reached here.

"I lived in this state, which people felt [on February 24] for the first time in their lives, for 8 years," Olena says. — When at any moment you can take your purse and leave forever. Therefore, on February 24, I took it calmly. Here is my file folder, here is my anxious suitcase. I watered the flowers, realized that I had eight hryvnias in cash. I went to the bank, stood in line there, the bank did not open. I thought: "Okay, itʼs okay." She returned home, transferred the salaries to her employees so that they would have money — because she did not know how the banking system would work and whether it would work at all.

Olena moved to Kyiv in November 2014. He recalls that at first it was difficult, especially to rent an apartment — many people, hearing about the Donetsk registration, immediately hung up. But there were no problems with work — the experience gained in Donetsk came in handy. Olena quickly got a job in the company, while simultaneously developing her online project.

"Kyiv squeezed me out of myself," Olena admits. — It was difficult for me. I came, I had no acquaintances, no friends. More precisely, all my friends had the same post-traumatic stress disorder as I did. Everyone was trying to find something, to hide somewhere, it was difficult for us to communicate. Everyone built their lives from scratch.

On February 24, Olena decided that she would not leave Kyiv.

"I didnʼt want to go through this [evacuation] a second time," she explains her decision. — The first experience was very difficult, I probably subconsciously did not want to return to this state again. Therefore, she chose a different path and from the first days of the war, she thought about what to do and where to put her energy.

Olena started volunteering. At first, I just helped locally — I brought food to people in bomb shelters, bought food for retired women I knew from the yard, unloaded onions in a supermarket. It was almost impossible to leave the left bank, where she lives, in the first days of the invasion because of the closed bridges.

— I thought: "Well, I donʼt have a car, Iʼm on the left bank, but I know who has a car and who isnʼt on the left bank." I decided to create a volunteer community for transportation. I wrote a post on Facebook — it was March 6 — that I was coordinating transportation around Kyiv, send me applications in Telegram. People started writing, I communicated with the drivers and already on the second day I could not cope with the number of orders. She joined another friend of hers, and we started doing it together.

The girls transported people around Kyiv, helped them evacuate. Usually they were elderly people or people with animals — it was difficult for them to get to the station on their own. When the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Kyiv Oblast from the occupiers, they helped people leave there. During all this time, Olena says, almost one and a half thousand people were transported.

English for fighters

In the evening, Elena has a meeting with the fighters she has recruited into a new group. Elena quickly explains the rules to them — classes will be held six times a week, for one hour, and it is better not to miss them. The boys joke and tease each other. This will be Elenaʼs fourth group.