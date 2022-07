With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, many people left Mykolaiv, leaving their animals at home, or giving them to volunteers. Such animals are kept not only in shelters, since there is not enough space for all of them, but also in their own houses and apartments. The charity organization Nikoanimalvolunteers helps such volunteers with food and finds shelter for new animals. They collect funds for food and deliver it several times a week to volunteers who need it. There are about twenty such people who sheltered animals in Mykolaiv. Often they spend most of their salary or pension on feeding hundreds of cats and dogs. How abandoned animals are cared for in Mykolaiv — see in a photo report by Yuriy Palyvoda for Babel.