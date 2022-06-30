”We went to the backyard — and there was even burning asphalt.” Three days ago, the Russians fired missiles at the largest shopping center in Kremenchuk. Rescuers are still looking for people under the rubble — report

The exact number of dead in "Amstor" is still unknown and is unlikely to be known in the near future. Rescuers are still dismantling the debris and finding body fragments on the fire, which can only be identified in the laboratory. Most of the victims, according to the SES, were found in the right part of the building — thatʼs where the missile hit. There were Comfy, Eldorado, and Toy House stores.

- The siren has already sounded, I got dressed and wanted to go out, and it was like a mess, — recalls 62-year-old Valentyna, who lives in a house across the street from "Amstor". — Once, then the second time. Everything is in smoke. I go out, and here were guys in wounds, and blood. I went, I wanted to go to the basement, and there was also blood on the asphalt. It is such a horror, terrible. The children are screaming, people are lying there — apparently, the wave threw them away. Where did they aim? Skunks, how many people died!

The shopping center was hit 7-10 minutes after the air alarm signal, and a fire broke out a few minutes later. The one-story frame building started up very quickly, glass and metal melted due to the high temperature.

- Cafes, and shops, and home appliances, and products, and a pharmacy. Hypermarket, in one word. It was. It was. I have many acquaintances here… — my voice starts to tremble. "I canʼt speak."

"I was 20 minutes late here," suddenly says a plump man in his fifties wearing a "Blagoustrii Kremenchuk" vest, he loads metal rubble into a cart and explains, "I was thinking of coming here, but then I changed my mind. I think I will go to the bazaar first. Well, thank God."

On Pervomaiska Street, electricians are updating the network cut by the wreckage of a Russian missile. Communal workers sweep away the glass blown out of the windows by an explosive wave and clog it with wooden boards. Amstor, the cityʼs largest shopping center, was located on the neighboring Khalamenyuk Street. Now it is left with only a fire area of 10 thousand square meters. There are two more fused signs on the charred metal structures: Comfy and Rozetka. The area around the shopping center was fenced with a red and white ribbon, and the military stood on the perimeter. You can get closer only with special permits — police, SES, investigators, doctors, authorities and journalists. Rescuers are still dismantling the debris: they are looking for people, more than 30 people are currently missing.

- I was at work, in Comfy. I went out for a smoke break, the air alarm started, I decided not to return, but to go to the shelter, — says 28-year-old Roman, a tall, strong man with a thick black beard. — And just came in, there was an explosion. Then everything was in a fog, we started calling everyone — someone got in touch, someone didnʼt. We tried to run to the shopping center, but it was impossible — smoke, ashes. We ran to the backyard, and there was even burning asphalt.

Roman came to the hospital to support his wounded colleagues. He says that there are four of them here, six more are still being searched under the rubble.

Despite the air alarm, which began ten minutes before the attack, people remained in the mall. "On June 23, the Amstor administration decided not to close the mall during an air raid," said Victoria, 33. She worked there as a manager of the open store for the sale of Glo tobacco devices.

"We havenʼt worked for almost two months [after a full-scale invasion]," she said. — Then we opened on the condition that we close during the air alarm. And so we did, although on June 23 the administration of the shopping center wrote: "We are no longer closing." I addressed my management with the words that we will close in case of air alarms in any case because I understand all the fragility of this building, I understand all the responsibility for the lives of my employees and for my life — I still want to live, quite young.

When the signal sounded, Victoria was in stock. She admits that the thought of ignoring the alarm flashed by. But still, she called two of her subordinates and went with them to the shelter — across the road from "Amstor". They didnʼt have time to go in — everyone was blown in by an explosive wave.

However, most employees of the shopping center then remained at their jobs, along with customers.

- I am the head of the store of the Allo retail chain. On June 27, I was on vacation, — says 27-year-old Yana. She came to photograph the effects of the missile strike on network managers. — Immediately after arrival, the employees called me. Thank God, everyone is alive. I still donʼt believe it happened. The two of them went to the shelter when they heard the air alarm. Unfortunately, three remained to work. We couldnʼt tell customers, "Sorry, get out of the store." The explosion, all in smoke, they did not lose consciousness and, as far as I know, got out through the pharmacy with customers.

Yulia, 22, and her family were evacuated from Kharkiv to Kremenchuk two months ago.

- I did an internship at Amstor, got a job, — says Julia. — There were many worries. Before that, we left the shopping center, but here somehow everything is fast. Click — Iʼm sitting, everything is fine, click — Iʼm already under the rubble and thereʼs nothing I can do, I panicked. And then Iʼm lying on the street, then in the hospital.

Julia has numerous shrapnel wounds to her arms and neck, her head was sutured, but her life is not in danger. At the time of the explosion, she was on an open area selling mobile accessories, near the exit. Perhaps this is what saved her life — the girl was pulled out before the fire. Ihor, a 55-year-old resident of Kremenchuk, was lucky not to lose consciousness and get out of the smoke-covered building himself.

- I went there to repair my phone. To give in repair in Comfy. But did not have time, did not reach. I saw a red flash fly by. Explosion in a few seconds. Everything is uphill, in the pollen. Then I groped and crawled out.

Paramedic and volunteer Yuri Hudz was among those who heard the explosion and came to rescue the wounded. He says that before the fire started, rescuers managed to pull out several people.

- There were volunteers who, without fear of anything, wound wet T-shirts on their faces. These are ordinary citizens who were there at that time. And not just stood and watched. There was one team on the left, next to another, the police, the National Guard, volunteers. This was really our Ukrainian theme when we unite and just do incredible things. At one point, someone started shouting, "Doctor, doctor!" There were many of them, all broke down at this cry. But it was just a hand under the wreckage.

Representatives of Russia deny their guilt. It is said that they aimed at the ammunition hangar, which is allegedly located near the shopping center. In response to these allegations, Svitlana Rybalko, a spokeswoman for the Poltava Oblast State Emergency Service, gave journalists a tour of the Kredmash road machinery plant, which was hit by a second rocket.

- There is no military equipment, no weapons, no military, no equipment, no military equipment at all. This plant manufactures road repair equipment. Concrete mixers and mobile plants for repair. And Russia knows it. Now it stands, almost does not work — at minimum capacity. During hostilities, this is not the production that is in demand.

The work shift at the plant ended half an hour before the explosion. Therefore, most of the workers had already left the area at the time of the attack. The rocket destroyed one of the production shops, two people were injured.