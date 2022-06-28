Police searched the Crimean ex-prime ministerʼs office for evidence of his connections with the occupiers, but found the largest illegal archeological collection in Ukraine — a story about black archeology and unique artifacts

1.

On the morning of June 14, investigators entered a room on Yaroslaviv Val Street. A search of the office of former Crimean leader Valery Gorbatov was carried out as part of an investigation into the financing of the so-called DNR, the withdrawal of money from Ukraine to the Russian Federation and the conduct of business in the occupied Crimea. The penalty under these articles is up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

There are currently no charges of illegal possession of cultural property. Where Gorbatov is now, the investigation does not comment, according to Babel, he is not in Ukraine.

During the search, investigators came across artifacts. After consulting with the management, it was decided to invite experts — employees of the CITIES. Historical treasures were in the electrical panel and in the attic, stacked in boxes made of plastic, paper, lying in wooden boxes and on shelves in a chaotic manner. Due to poor storage conditions, some of them rusted, some were destroyed.

The searches lasted five days. According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, 6,066 items worth several million dollars were found. Documents related to Gorbatovʼs business in the occupied Crimea were also found. They concerned the movement of finances in cafes, nightclubs and other establishments. Evidence of Gorbatovʼs business ties with the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the annexed Crimea, Serhiy Aksyonov, was also found. And evidence that Gorbatov "paid taxes" on the peninsula and in the so-called "DNR".

The found historical artifacts were taken out by two trucks. According to Venediktov, the warehouse in the switchboard appeared more than eight years ago. Probably, some things were stolen from Crimean museums, the rest — the work of black archeology. Items not only from the Crimea, but also from Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, Kherson, Odessa, Kiev regions, the south of Donetsk region. Investigators say the warehouse did not look abandoned, giving the impression that things were being sorted out from time to time.

- This is the largest illegal collection confiscated in Ukraine. And it is returning to the state, — said the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko during a joint press conference with law enforcement officers on June 24 at the National Museum of History of Ukraine.

2.

According to Venediktov, among the artifacts found are swords, chain mail, helmets, utensils of the Trypillia culture, sabers, rifles, carbines, amphorae, and womenʼs jewelry. There is a collection of coins — more than 2.5 thousand. Most were found in the Southern Black Sea Coast (temporarily occupied Crimea and southern mainland Ukraine), these items belong to the times of the Scythian and Bosporus kingdoms, the city-state of Olbia.

National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

Now the monuments are material evidence and cannot be seen. As soon as the investigation allows, they will be transferred to the fund of the National Museum of History. However, about three dozen items were shown at the press conference. Among them is our hryvnia and two pendants on clothes. These things belonged to people of high social status. They are from the cemetery near Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region. This cemetery was looted by black archaeologists after 2010.

- Such jewelry is typical of the Baltic peoples who lived in the south-eastern Baltic, — says the director of the CITY Fedor Androschuk. — But this is a unique thing. Relatively recently, on the banks of the Ros River in the Kyiv region, a burial ground was found for Baltic tribes who were relocated here to Porossia during the reign of Yaroslav the Wise or Volodymyr the Great.

The cemetery changed the perception of Ukraineʼs ties with Lithuania. It was believed that they were established in the XIV century, and it turned out — in the XI, adds the head of the Department of Archeology of Kiev Institute of Archeology of the NAS of Ukraine Vsevolod Ivakin.

"When criminals snatched our hryvnia from the cemetery, they pulled it along with the ridge, and it left a green mark on the ground," he says.

National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» Our hryvnia consists of eight rows of metal plait. The ends are decorated with embossing. The hryvnia was fastened with wire — so it was found during a search. Along with other things from the cemetery near Bila Tserkva, she was lying in a plastic box. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» Our hryvnia consists of eight rows of metal plait. The ends are decorated with embossing. The hryvnia was fastened with wire — so it was found during a search. Along with other things from the cemetery near Bila Tserkva, she was lying in a plastic box. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

No Ukrainian museum has a collection of Byzantine swords. But now one has been found in Gorbatovʼs possession. According to Androschuk, the weapon originates from the territory of Vinnytsia region and dates back to the IX century.

"The sword was sold at Violita, and I think it was sold, but how it ended up where it was found needs to be established," says the museumʼs director.

Another sword dates back to the VIII century. The blade was encrusted with a plant-like painting, a status item. Androschuk says the origin of the sword must be established. The same applies to the swords of the Vikings of the XI century. Several types were found during the search. One has the inscription Ulfberht — this is the name of the workshop.

The name of the workshop is Ulfberht on one of the swords. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» The blade is inlaid with a painting similar to a plant. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» Byzantine sword (bottom up), painted sword, three Varangian swords. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» The name of the workshop is Ulfberht on one of the swords. The blade is inlaid with a painting similar to a plant. Byzantine sword (bottom up), painted sword, three Varangian swords. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

Among the finds are antique helmets of VI-IV centuries. BC The heroes of Homerʼs Iliad went to such places, says Androschuk. There are patches on one of the helmets.

- The person received blows on a head more than once, but continued to repair a helmet, — the director of a museum comments.

Bronze Lurestan swords originate from Iran, but are also found in Ukraine. Scientists do not rule out that they could have got into the electrical switchboard in Gorbatovʼs office from both black archaeologists and smuggled students from Syria.

250 Scythian swords — akinaks — were found in the hiding place. There are only 100 of them in the CITY, and whether 250 are collected in all Ukrainian museums is a question. Each akinak is one burial. You can imagine the scale of the robbery.

National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» Lurestan swords made of bronze. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» Helmets of the Hellenistic era. One of them has patches. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» Lurestan swords made of bronze. Helmets of the Hellenistic era. One of them has patches. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

Many Gothic womenʼs jewelry was found from the cemeteries of the western Crimea. There are birdʼs heads inlaid with colored stones, made of silver and gilding. They are dated to VI-VII centuries.

Among the items is a book in French "Christian sarcophagi of Gaul";, published in Paris in 1886 and stolen from the library of the National Reserve "Chersonese Tavriya". Inside the seal: "City of Sevastopol, library".

Gothic ornament with a birdʼs head. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» Gothic ornament from the Crimea. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» Decorations of Gothic culture from the Crimea. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» Gothic ornament with a birdʼs head. Gothic ornament from the Crimea. Decorations of Gothic culture from the Crimea. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

3.

Leonid Kuchma first appointed a representative of the President of Ukraine in the Crimea on March 31, 1994. He became Valery Gorbatov. Vyacheslav Baranov, a researcher at the Institute of Archeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, says that at the same time they started talking about Gorbatov being interested in archeology.

- I myself from the Crimea and knew Gorbatov more as the civil servant who is connected with the power and crime, — Baranov tells. — But I also heard about a person who collects archeology. It was no secret that many government officials were collecting archeology, monitoring and "covering up" black archaeologists who formed criminal groups in Crimea.

Mass looting of burials and crypts on the peninsula began in the 80s of last century. At first — spontaneously. However, crime quickly entered the "business", and with it law enforcement officers and officials.

Then Gorbatov was the head of a large collective farm named after Krupskaya in the village of Mykhailivka in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Crimea. In 1974, the Nogaichyn mound was excavated nearby. Artifacts from it are known all over the world: our hryvnia, dolphin brooch, round gold brooch. Burial of the Sarmatian queen of the I century BC. BC miraculously survived the robbery.

"I donʼt think Gorbatov was interested in archeology as an art object," says Baranov. — Rather, it is a method of enrichment. In the 1990s, such items were virtually worthless on the black market. While in office, Gorbatov could receive them as a gift, in the form of payment or repayment of debt. These were a kind of criminal investment.

For many archaeologists, Gorbatovʼs involvement in collecting was a revelation. Crimean journalists who worked on the peninsula in the 1990s and later also did not come into view in the context of archeology.

Valery Gorbatov National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

- I know Gorbatov as a collector of sanatoriums and land, which he took in his hands in various positions. He still loved horses. And only now I have learned about my passion for archeology. Iʼm surprised, says Valentina Samar, editor-in-chief of the Center for Journalistic Investigations.

She recalls that Gorbatov was first elected a Peopleʼs Deputy when he was head of the collective farm in 1994. At that time, the Presidential Administration was looking for a representative of the President in Crimea — a person who understands Kyiv.

- Gorbatov was elected, although he was a private person, with a cool temper and a kind of "strong businessman", — says the journalist. — Most likely, his acquaintance with Anatoly Franchuk, Leonid Kuchmaʼs fiancé at that time, influenced him.

The institution of the presidentʼs representative in Crimea was not accepted. In the first and last elections of the president of the peninsula, Yuri Meshkov won (read more about him here ), who chanted "Ro-si-ya". Then his Russia bloc won the Crimean parliamentary elections. It was a time of division of the Black Sea Fleet, separatist movements and banditry.

- Valery Mironovich didnʼt show himself in that situation in any way, — Samar tells. — I sat in a mansion in the yard of the chief of the Navy of Ukraine in the Crimea and from there practically didnʼt leave. It was almost impossible to record a comment or an interview with him.

Franchukʼs position strengthened, and at the same time Gorbatovʼs career went up. From 1997 to 1998, he headed the regional branch of the State Property Fund in Crimea. And in 2001 he headed the Council of Ministers of Crimea.

At this time, massively privatized resorts on the peninsula. The sanatorium was rented out, repaired or reconstructed, which was recorded in the documents as "integral improvements", and because of this it was possible to buy the premises. But with it came all the property: huge plots of land, often with ancient parks and a coastal area.

Gorbatovʼs capital was written not to him, but, for example, to the Crimean Equestrian Association, which he headed, or to his daughter Olga and her husband Andriy Solovyov. The son-in-law was the founder of the companies "Garant SV" and "Davis", which "fell" the famous resorts of the Crimea — "Dream" in Greater Yalta and "Northern Dvina" in Alushta.

In 2008, Kommentarii and Poluostrov reported that Gorbatovʼs fortune was $ 110 million. He was also credited with owning four smaller health resorts in Evpatoria, Alushta, Feodosia, the local ITV TV company and the Nova Era printing house.

- The jackpot from this property is the appearance of a big buyer. For example, the sanatorium complex "Dream" in 2010 was purchased by the Ukrainian daughter of the Russian Savings Bank. When Putin first came to the Crimea after the annexation, the party activists gathered in this sanatorium, — says Samar.

In 2010-2012, Gorbatov worked in the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine. He was suspected of fraud with the property of PFC, Ukrprofozdorovnytsia and the Social Insurance Fund.

In 2014, Gorbatov reportedly left Ukraine. Most often called the two countries where he could be — Cyprus and Russia. After 2014, it became clear that Gorbatov had zero business interests with the self-proclaimed Prime Minister in the annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov. Gorbatovʼs daughter was in a romantic relationship with him. Gorbatov helped Axyon become the owner of a business center in Simferopol.

As for antiques, in 2005 the Gorbatov publishing house published a book co-authored with archaeologists Yevhen Turovsky and Mykhailo Stupka — both of them joined the occupation authorities after 2014: “Ancient weapons and armor. Part I. Copper time. In 2013, the catalog "Coins of Ancient and Medieval Chersonese" by Turovsky and Gorbatov was published in Simferopol.

National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

These books are one of the few public testimonies that connect the Crimean official with the monuments of ancient times. Whether they describe the findings from the switchboard and from the attic on Yaroslavov Val will be investigated by the investigation.

In the Crimea, Alexander Kozlov was friends with Gorbatov (he joined the occupation authorities in 2014). He owned the Onyx-Tour Speleotourism Center, which operated caves in the Chufut-Kale settlement in the late 1990s and early 2000s: conducting archeological work and selling tickets to tourists. In 2002, Kozlovʼs firm participated in cave research. Then they found the largest treasure of coins since the independence of Ukraine: 4,256 silver, 1 copper, 30 gold XIV-XV centuries, as well as a silver plate. The treasure weighed more than five kilograms.

4.

Artifacts in Gorbatovʼs office lay and rusted. Archaeologists interviewed by Babel say the site may have been a transshipment point for items to be distributed. Therefore, no one knew about Gorbatov as a collector, suggests a leading researcher at the Department of Early Iron Age Archeology of the Institute of Archeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Oleksandr Symonenko.

- It could lie, waiting for the times when the state will legalize such collections. If this happens, the items will become legal goods, will receive documents, and the price will increase many times, especially abroad, — continues Vyacheslav Baranov. — Now everything rests on the fact that legally selling something in the West from Ukraine is problematic. There are cases when they buy our things there and then invent a biography and documents for them.

Due to the availability of metal detectors, the volume of robberies of Ukrainian archeological heritage has no analogues in the world, the archaeologist believes. In the 2000s, the number of robbers was such that prices for archeological objects fell sharply not only in Ukraine but also in the world. Until then, there were villages in the Crimea, where each family was engaged in black archeology. Adolescents under 12 years of age were most often hired for such work. To plunder a burial ground or a crypt, they dug a narrow pit 1.5 to 2 m deep. Small, light children descended into the gorge. Gradually, they chose the land and reached the bottom of the burial. Often such "diggers" collapsed and covered the children.

Journalist Tetyana Rykhtun investigated black archaeologists in Sevastopol in the mid-2000s. According to her, the robbers were covered by police. On the one hand, law enforcement officers supervised black archaeologists, on the other hand, they robbed themselves. The robbers were conditionally divided into two groups: some were looking for artifacts of the Crimean War and World War II, others — objects of antiquity.

- Archaeologists who studied the Second World War or the Crimean War said that it was impossible to approach antiquity. This is a very criminalized business, tied to big money, — the journalist recalls.

5.

According to the Law on the Protection of Archaeological Heritage, the state has the right to everything found during archeological excavations. You canʼt dig illegally. However, owning private collections consisting of Ukrainian artifacts is not prohibited. This is what they use: even Viktor Yushchenko, who not only demonstrated the collection, but also as president, recalls Tatiana Rykhtun, took care of many archeological expeditions in the Crimea.

Among the famous collectors are businessmen Serhiy Taruta and Serhiy Platonov, owners of the private Platar collection. It consists of Scythian gold, Trypillia ceramics, antique ornaments, bowls, amphorae, fragments of sculptures, objects from the times of Kievan Rus. Businessman Alexei Sheremetyev opened a museum of the same name with artifacts of Kievan Rus, the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, the Cossack era and more.

In the middle of the zeros it was said that there are more than five thousand private collectors in Ukraine. Some of them did not hesitate to illegally bring antique mosaics from Syria and Lebanon and restore them here. But after 2014, the antiques market changed, archaeologists say "Babel". Earlier, gifts to high-ranking officials were sought from antiquarians. When Yanukovych and other figures fled, the market shrank: there were no more people with crazy money and requests for archeology.

Yakiv Hershkovych, the head of the Union of Archaeologists of Ukraine, tells Babel about the private collection of cultural values.

From left to right: Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, MIST Director General Fedir Androschuk (at the microphone), Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko during a joint press conference. National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

- There is no direct ban on this not only in Ukraine, but everywhere in the world. States intervene in the circulation of cultural values only in extreme cases, — says Gershkovich. — In Ukraine for many years there is a mechanism of robbery of archeological monuments. Demand for such items is created by private collectors. It is very difficult to prove the criminal origin of archeological artifacts in modern collections. The only consolation is that the problem has not been solved anywhere in the world.

In many countries, the collection of archeology is limited, says archaeologist Baranov, so as not to encourage robbers. In Ukraine, in contrast, you can subscribe to groups on Facebook where they openly flaunt archeological robberies.

- I insist that any archeological thing found privately in Ukraine cannot be legal. According to the law, archeology is owned by the people of Ukraine, its objects cannot be in free circulation, — he says. — There were no private collections that would be formed before Ukraineʼs independence, respectively, the monument can not be inherited. Because even in Soviet times it was illegal.

In December 2021, at a hearing in the parliamentary committee on humanitarian and information policy, archaeologists proposed to change the legislation. In particular, limit the private collection of archeological objects, indicating what can and cannot be collected. It was proposed to regulate the circulation of metal detectors (discussed in the parliament since 2013) and to prescribe the rules of Ukrainian online auctions, through which the number of archeological objects passes every year, which exceeds the archeological funds of the National Museum of History of Ukraine.

- There are many such "humpbacks" in Ukraine, and the example of the seized artifacts shows how large-scale the archaeological heritage is being stolen, — says Vyacheslav Baranov. — Therefore it is first of all a question of education. No law will work if people do not understand that our history is being destroyed. There is an opinion, they say, what is this? Found on the field. But archeology studies the context. When a thing is taken out of the place where it was found, it loses its value. Because we cannot investigate why people came to these lands, what this space was for them. It is a question of whether a person understands his place in history.

