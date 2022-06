Volunteer organization “4.5.0. Kharkivites together” arose in the first days of a full-scale invasion. Volunteers prepare and deliver more than ten thousand servings of food to people who need it every day. Four buses distribute food in all districts of the city for all day, the first ones leave at 8 am. Volunteers add addresses and the number of new portions to their lists, as more and more people return to the city every day. Many of them still donʼt have electricity, gas or water supply in their homes to cook in the kitchen, some are unemployed, some still live in the basement. Exclusively for Babel, photographer Yuriy Palyvoda filmed how volunteers work in dangerous Kharkiv.