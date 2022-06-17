”You werenʼt scared when you captured Dambas?” After a month of Russian occupation, Trostyanets recovers. Russian troops did not enter Okhtyrka, but people are learning to live here again — great report

Trostyanets The bright and hot summer sun is almost at its zenith. We drive on an empty road through green fields. It seems that for miles around no living soul. Do we sometimes meet a truck that takes goods to the grocery store, or a few locals who drive between villages. Involuntarily I look to the northeast, towards the Russian border. The landscape is unchanged — a wasteland. Almost the only reminder of the presence of people — checkpoints. The city streets are not too crowded either. A man is sitting at the bus stop waiting for either a minibus or a passing car in the direction of Sumy. At first it seems that the occupation did not affect the city — neither burnt houses nor shot houses can be seen. A few kilometers behind the trees, a five-story building appears through black, blind windows. In a minute — several burned one-story buildings. On the opposite side of the road near the train station is the central square of the city. In place of the flower beds here is now a swamp. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Instead of cafes and shops — a fire that has been dismantled by locals for the second month. Near the bus station building, from it remained the very walls in which the pigeons settle. People are slowly gathering at the station — a train is leaving soon. Some of the townspeople come to talk. For example, Olga. She looks a little over forty, she goes to the train with her father. - And you are journalists, yes? Did you see that further down the road? Just arrived? Then be sure to go down. There are still many burned houses. The Russians have been here for almost a month, but they have caused so much grief, — says Olga. — I was going to the station, I look — there is a cup in the window. Can you imagine? The house is completely burnt down, and there is a whole cup on the windowsill. This photo was mentioned from Borodyanka with a hat. They were based on this area, — the woman continues, — they dug trenches, instructed technicians. And at the station they made something like a headquarters, sketched it out, painted all the walls. And in the toilet, which is in the basement, people were tortured. I lived in Sumy during the occupation, and my father was here. Iʼm sorry, Iʼm in a hurry to get on the train, — says Olga and goes to the platform. We go inside one of the burned buildings near the station. The turnstile just in front of the door, or rather what is left of it, rises among the ruins. On the floor there are broken bricks and remnants of goods: in the corner there are a few burnt slippers, next to them there are some jars on the soot-black shelf. Underfoot — molten glass from glasses and shot glasses. One can guess what was once traded here only by the smell that eats in the nostrils: gorilla and washing powder. Household trifles were sold here. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Another local stops in front of the entrance. Galina for 60 years. When the Russians came to Trostyanets, she first hid with her family at home, then moved to friends in a quieter part of town. - Here traded all sorts of powders, gels, hair dye. In short, the convenience store was. And here on the corner we have a tool shop, it seems, from the Dnieper. Recently just opened, maybe a few months. Now all thatʼs left is the sign. And opposite was a cafe. Now there are no walls, — says Galina, looking at us. We go to the square with her. Galina lives behind the train station. She says that the garden helps her not to go on the roof — work on her land calms her down. In addition, it is nice to see the result — planted vegetables are already sprouting. - You would come to us before the war. There was such a beautiful area. And how many tulips grew here! Everything, everything destroyed. They dug trenches and suppressed them with machinery. They appeared in our city almost immediately. The artillery was brought. Okhtyrka was fired upon. And it flew at us. One night a shell exploded near the house, and all the windows were smashed. The granddaughter also said that she woke up and saw her grandfather in the corridor. And he died a long time ago. I donʼt know how it works or if there is something supernatural, but maybe my grandfather really was. He didnʼt let the shock wave into his granddaughterʼs room so that she would stay safe, "said the woman, a little embarrassed.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

After the explosion, Galina continues, their family decided to move in with friends. And when they hurried out of the house, they couldnʼt find the cat. They thought he had escaped. After the liberation of the city they went to visit their house. - And imagine: we go into the house, to the granddaughterʼs room. And I remember very well that she had a handful of nuts on the table when we went. Here I look — she is gone. Iʼm calling our cat. And here he comes out of the corner. Thin! The bones and skin! He, poor thing, was alone for about 20 days. We didnʼt even expect to see him anymore. He is a member of our family, we missed him very much. We took him to the vet, we fatten him up, — the woman says. Our conversation ends. Galina goes on with her business, and we look at the train leaving the platform and look at the station. Employees of the station are gradually cleaning up — most of the household waste has already been removed after the occupiers, the floor has been washed. The fact that there were battles here is reminiscent of a torn suspended ceiling, broken windows and traces of a shell outside, under the roof. In the basement-toilet, which Olga mentioned, a dim light. There are no obvious traces of torture in the room, the tiles are clean, boxes are piled up in the utility rooms. The cleaning lady washes the floor, though she doesnʼt want to talk. So we go outside to take pictures of the burned railway cars — they are standing on the adjacent tracks. As soon as we get on the track, a man in an orange vest, an employee of the station, comes to us across the platform. - Hi! Do not walk on the tracks! Because they will quarrel! And look under your feet! By the way, do you know that the Russians set up a sniper position on the roof of the station? The city was shot from here. And then our artillery poured on them. So after they were kicked out of the city, our people went up to the roof to look and found a leg. It seems to be all thatʼs left of that sniper, ”the man says, laughing. He does not want to give his name. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Opposite the central square is a covered market. We go to him. Currently, the market is not working, so there are almost no people here. Iʼm trying to clear the wet ground from my boots. I shuffle my feet on the curb for a long time. - Thatʼs right! Come on! I clean here, and you clean your shoes. Come on, donʼt be shy! The woman shouts sarcastically at me. Natalia is local, she is 70 years old. I apologize for the mud: I notice that the area in front of the market entrance is swept, and in the hands of Natalia broom and scoop. - Are you journalists? And I think, whose car is standing here? Because itʼs definitely not local, we all know locals, — says Natalia, standing aside. — Did you come to film us? Then you had to go earlier! There was still burnt equipment, it was cleaned up a bit after the Russians. Volunteers from Sumy came to us. Bus and truck. I wonʼt even say how many garbage bags were loaded then. They say they would come more often, but there are too many problems with fuel now, there is no solarium anywhere. We ask how it was in the occupation. - Yes, as it was. See for yourself. There is no central square. The Russians brought their equipment here, and our artillery burned it. Just before leaving, they fired at the five-story building opposite the square. I donʼt even know whatʼs left. There seems to be only one person living on the ground floor. Everything else just burned down, — the woman complains. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» The occupiers, he says, entered the city in several waves. The first passed very quickly — there were young Russian soldiers. The second, according to her, consisted not only of Russians, but also of separatists from Donbass, who came with the Russian army. - The latter were more aggressive. One day the city was allowed to walk, the next — no. A man was shot here at the crossroads. Sniper from the station, probably. So he lay here for several days until his mother allowed the body to be removed. I remember one of these occupiers shouting at me, "You werenʼt scared when you captured Dambas?" And I tell him: "Look where you are. But I almost never left the region. Where am I, and where is that "dambas" of yours ". I have never been to those parts, — says Natalia emotionally. The woman continues the story of the occupation. He says they tried to hide from the Russians in the local forestry, went there in the first days of the Great War. They were able to live in peace for only a week. Then the occupiers got to those places. - They took everyone to the yard. They were looking for something — I donʼt know what. Maybe the military who fought in the Donbass. They gathered the whole family on the street and started asking questions. For example, why my son is not in the army. I explain to them that so and so, he has one kidney, and it works badly, what an army, he is unfit. And they do not believe. Phones are being checked. The husbandʼs daughterʼs number, who lives in Moscow, was found in her mobile phone. They began to ask who he was calling and why. And he is already in despair. He once served in the Soviet army, it seems, in this Cantemir division. He showed them the documents. Then they let him back into the house. And my grandson was taken away. Put barefoot in the snow. It was cold, March. Iʼm with him — Iʼm not allowed. They are shouting something about "dambas". I ask them: “What is a grandson for? He is only seven years old, where did he blame them, what "dambas"? Why is he barefoot in the snow, ”the woman says and is silent for a while.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

In the end, he says, the Russians were expelled from the city. Now she and her neighbors are trying to rebuild their pre-war lives. However, locals are afraid of the return of the Russians. They are especially afraid that they will not have time to escape, because there is almost no fuel in the region today. Natalia says she does not know how people will save their families this time. Okhtyrka We are trying to find diesel for our car. In vain. In Sumy region, it seems that he is not at any gas station. So we go at our own risk to Okhtyrka, which the Russians never managed to capture. Somewhere at the entrance to the city we come across a large yellow sign with the inscription "Great construction". A few hundred meters away, a brand new car bridge was blown up. Now there is a pontoon crossing. Behind it are several burned houses. At the nearby checkpoint we ask for permission to shoot. The military is not in the mood. First he sends us to the mayor of Okhtyrka for permission, and then, leaning over our car, he starts shouting: - Well, you have to take the guns and stand here with me, not here with your photos! Silently we go on. We do not immediately understand that we have already got to Okhtyrka — private sector houses that once met visitors on the outskirts of the city, destroyed to the ground. According to locals, it was here in the early days of heavy fighting. In the center of a bunch of people. There are almost no vacancies in the local café with large panoramic windows: both military and civilian. A little further on the bench near the park, teenagers are shouting. A few hundred meters from us — the building of the shopping center was destroyed. From the explosion, the floors from the roof to the basement collapsed. Someoneʼs work uniform still hangs on the surviving wall. And through the doorway on the third floor you can still see the advertising of the nail salon, pasted in the hallway. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Across the road is the city council building, leaving a front wall that seems about to collapse. At the entrance to the funnel from the shell. The Ukrainian flag flutters on the remains of the roof. Among the ruins and remnants of concrete can still be found personal belongings of people. For example, the torn book "48 Laws of Power" by Robert Green. Passing by the ruins, the locals are speeding up. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» We go to the surviving shopping center, which is across the street from the remains of the City Council. Here, workers returned to the store, which once sold gift wrapping, balloons and ribbons. Several girls sweep small debris off the floor. Anna, one of them, tells about the first days of the Russian invasion. - You know, it was very scary. We have several military units in the city, it was clear that they would be shot at. But these are not combat units, but engineers. They could rebuild bridges or build a crossing. And they, together with the 93rd brigade, had to fight. In the first days we had heavy fighting here. Ours missed the first column of Russians, and then hit them in the rear. And they fought with them on the outskirts, — says Anna. She left the city in mid-March and returned in late May. Prior to the full-scale Russian invasion, it had its own small shop. Now the business has to start from scratch: the rented premises suffered from shelling. In the first days after the return, new windows were inserted, broken glass and mutilated goods were dug out of the corners. According to Anna, orders have already started to appear. - I need to live for something. And people want a holiday. So we are working again. Go to the City Council. It was destroyed in the first days. Or you can go to high-rise buildings, just be careful: some roads were blown up by air bombs, so they are impassable, — says Anna, showing on the phone the route near Okhtyrka CHP, which was destroyed by Russian planes in early March. We drive along a concrete fence with barbed wire. Behind him you can see the skeleton of the burned building. We reach the block of high-rise buildings — none of them have whole windows. Somewhere the floors collapsed, under them there was once a panoramic balcony, and there the projectile flew right under the house and destroyed the apartment on the ground floor. According to people from the sheltered high-rise building, together with the owner, who did not manage to hide in the bomb shelter. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» At one of the intersections is a small shop "Province". Before the war, food and household chemicals were traded here. The blockages are being dismantled: on the night of March 8, an air bomb exploded nearby. Several men load broken bricks into a cart. One of the employees agrees to talk. A tanned, muscular man, in his 50s, leans on a shovel with which he has just thrown a brick. Represented by Alexander. - The Russians could not take the city — ours blew up the Blyad bridge at the entrances to the city. Great construction, all things. It was opened a year ago. And the Russians stayed behind the river, says Alexander, and began firing artillery and missiles at the city. Bombs were dropped from planes. It arrived in early March. Part of the store collapsed, a funnel on the road for several meters. Trees that grew nearby were uprooted and thrown into nearby houses. And the house was flooded with an explosive wave, — says Alexander, throwing bricks into the wheelbarrow. His colleague takes her to a large pile of construction debris nearby. The men say they did not leave Okhtyrka. They helped the locals to evacuate, worked with the Defense Forces, helped dismantle the debris after the "arrivals". And work is not getting smaller — the Russians continue to launch missiles. - The last "arrival" we had, it seems, was on May 17. And air alarms are constant. Although I have no idea what to bomb here. All barracks have been burned down for a long time, — says Alexander and returns to work. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» We go to the broken private houses nearby, past the typical Soviet garages. Cats play in the grass, insects buzz in the air. Flowers break through the torn metal of garages. A woman opens the gate in the fence. He asks not to give his name. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» - I donʼt need to advertise here in my house. I will not give an interview and I do not want to speak. Because they go here and there, advertise themselves, and nothing changes for me. Who hasnʼt come here: there were some Frenchmen, Americans, Britishmen, and 1 + 1. And the mayor came — in the background of the house was photographed. He promised to help. So what? Where is that help? — The woman starts from the threshold. - Yes, we are photographers, we are not from television. But if you are against, we will not shoot — we try to calm her down. - Yes, no, if you want to shoot — shoot. But I do not give interviews. And letʼs drink tea now. My girlfriend just brought it to me, ”the woman says more calmly. We go into the yard. The first thing that catches your eye are the remains of the veranda, the blue wooden doors. Everything else is a stone foundation without walls. In addition to us and the hostess, here is her friend Tamara. She brought food: hot soup and tea. The woman lives with acquaintances, and comes to the destroyed house during the day: to dismantle the blockages, then to work in the garden. There is simply no place to cook here — there is no gas or electricity. While the woman is having lunch, Tamara shows the remains of the house. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» - He was for several families. It seems to have been ten or eleven oʼclock on the evening of March 8. She [the hostess] said she was making a cake for the holiday. Womenʼs Day. The connection was lost. Then she found out what hit her after the explosion, — says Tamara. We walk home. The former kitchen-living room resembles a cellar: dark and empty — dust settled on the floor and walls, light is given by several rays of sunlight, which penetrate through the cracks in the window frames, clogged with fiberboard. The recently renovated bedroom on the second floor has been converted into a terrace — the walls were blown down by an explosive wave, and the roof of the house now stands where the bed once stood. We go out into the yard. The women show a small garden where zucchini is about to be planted. The hostess complains that her house is constantly visited by local looters-alcoholics who try to steal something — not the remains of a refrigerator or TV, but roses. - Can you imagine? A few weeks ago I had roses dug out of my garden! I was even thinking of writing at home: "Come in September, roses dug in May do not take root!" Various commissions came, described the house, damage. It turned out that I was not entitled to compensation or at least any assistance from the state, because I was not a displaced person, because I stayed in Okhtyrka and did not go to the neighboring area, — says the woman, pouring tea into cups that survived the bombing. The woman shows the backyard, which once had a fence. Now he lies on the remains of a neighborʼs house. A few tens of meters from the garden there is a large funnel from a bomb and a fragment of a gas pipe. - I was told when I asked for help that I should be grateful that the gas bills are not coming. In short, the mayor was photographed in the background of my house, and the local authorities cannot help me. Neither reconstruction nor money. But thatʼs nothing. One day it will be, — the woman calmly says. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» We stand in the shade of trees in the yard. The women cover the bench with a napkin, take out cookies and sweets, and offer to treat themselves. We apologize for the impromptu tea party on the ruins. - I am afraid that when the war is over, we will be rolled into the asphalt. Why? Well, Zelensky said that prefabricated houses will be demolished. And I do not believe that something new will be built in their place. And as they build, it is unlikely we will be given apartments for free. It will only get worse. In Russia, no matter what, the courts work. And the law. I know I have acquaintances there. And we have… — Tamara says confidently. I explain to her at length about the legal system of Russia. About the persecution of people. About political sentences for posts on social networks. About Ukrainian political prisoners held by Russians in prisons since the beginning of the occupation of Crimea. - Fine. I will not argue with you. You probably know better. But just understand: we do not believe that they will help us, — says Tamara awkwardly. Goodbye. The women stay near the ruined house, waving goodbye. The phone starts curling. Another air alarm in Okhtyrka.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»