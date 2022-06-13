”We donʼt feel sorry for them, we didnʼt invite them here.” Volunteers from G9 are searching for, digging up, and sending back to Russia the bodies of the occupiers in Kharkiv oblast — photo report

G9 is military and civilian volunteers in Kharkiv oblast looking for the exhumed bodies of the killed Russian servicemen. There are similar organizations in other oblasts where hostilities continue. According to the General Staff of Ukraine, more than 30,000 occupiers have died during the Russian-Ukrainian war. The village of Mala Rohan near Kharkiv was under occupation almost all the time after the full-scale invasion, only recently it was liberated by the Ukrainian military. During this time, volunteers exhumed the bodies of 86 occupiers. Yuri and Volodymyr are volunteers, they help the military to dig up bodies. Once upon a time, they worked in a funeral home agency, so they say they are not afraid of corpses. They do not feel sorry for the killed occupiers: "We do not feel sorry for them, we did not call them here," the brothers say. According to members of the G9 team, only the uniform of the exhumed Russian soldiers remains, and the body decomposes. Photographer Yura Palivoda traveled to the villages of Pyatihatky and Mala Rohan in Kharkiv oblast to see how dead Russian soldiers are being dug up and sent home. Here is his photo report.