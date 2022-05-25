The Russians occupied the military town of Hostomel immediately after the invasion and almost destroyed it. Residents are trying to understand how to live anew — Babelʼs report

1 Proskurivska Street leads to the National Guard unit in Hostomel — part of the neighborhood, which was once a closed military town. In the house number 9, from the windows on the fourth floor, you could see the playground between the chestnut trees — and the airport "Antonov". For 17 years, Nina has been looking at them from her living room, now, she recognizes the window behind the burnt-out air conditioner she is still paying the loan for. In the entrance, there are burnt remains of flowerpots, on the board — old ads for the sale of apartments, washing machines, and the internet providers, and at the entrance — someoneʼs cat is meowing non-stop. Behind the house Nina had a small garden with strawberries and raspberries. Two elderly neighbors were buried there under the shelling. Her friend, who knew how diligently Nina was digging the ground, to be then pliable and plump, dug the graves. The house burned down during the Russian occupation of the village. "Grandma Tina burned down on the first floor," Nina shows the burned-out windows. — She loved cats and dogs, asked me to buy them food for her pension and fed them. On February 24, her son came to pick her up, but she refused. Only two white plates in the sink were left from grandma. From the previous life of cheerful black Nina, there is a bent cake pan, which flew out of the apartment to the flower bed between the white violets. On February 24, senior soldier Nina put on her uniform and went to Kyiv to the military unit where she still lives. That morning, she took her 9-year-old son and mother, who had come from the Cherkasy region, to the basement to "calm their nerves." - Now I think: "God, what I thought, I left the child and mother in the basement and went to work!" — Nina does not seem to believe it herself. — We expected that everything would take place in Kyiv, not here. It was as if my blood stained from hopelessness. Nina drove to the capital for several hours due to traffic jams. She bought medicines that were not in the military unit. A few hours later, I called my friend in Hostomel and learned that the "Kadyrovites" had come to the city. On the same day, acquaintances took Ninaʼs mother and son to a nearby village. There they spent 10 days under Russian occupation. Ninaʼs friends gunned the fire of the Armed Forces on their streets over the phone, and she passed the data to the headquarters. Later, her friends, having agreed with the Kadyrovites, took her family away. Nina came to Hostomel for the first time on April 21. Until recently, she hoped that her nurtured home survived. However, only the walls of the apartment remained, and not all of them. Now she comes here, takes some photos and does not dare to compare them with the photos until February 24. Opposite Ninaʼs house is a school and kindergarten where her children went. Here was the headquarters of the Russians. There are still trenches, bowls, mountains of garbage, between which seem to be inappropriate army bags of orange juice with a tube. Childrenʼs surviving New Yearʼs decorations are still kept on some surviving windows. Walking through the yard, Nina ponders whether to leave the army: - I do not know what is happening in the soul of my child. He was in a normal environment, and then his mother left him in the basement, he and his grandmother were at the strangersʼs house and saw everything: Grad, and tanks in the garden, and talked to the "Kadyrovites". The first days he did not keep silent about them. He posted a photo of a missile flying over Hostomel on the Viber screensaver. And now, when I talk to him, he always asks, "Mom, donʼt hang up, letʼs talk." And when thereʼs nothing to talk about, he just puts the phone next to him to know Iʼm there. I have already given 25 years to the army and now I am thinking of resigning, at least for a while, because then I may not take care of my child.

25 years ago, because of her work, Nina moved to Hostomel, and now she knows someone in almost every entrance to the military town. Thanks to connections from the very first days, the neighbors created a chat on social networks, where they sent Russian dislocation points to adjust the fire. Now they are discussing what to do next and how to document the loss of housing. - Itʼs scary to come back here, because the airport and the military unit are nearby, — says Nina. — Probably, housing will not be rebuilt for us here, but we need to give people some confidence!.. I want to have some strategy to calm people down. And we seem to have everything frozen here. Nobody says whatʼs next. People do not understand the algorithm. Nina says local authorities are proposing to wait for a law on how to obtain compensation for the lost property. However, she sees that both in Irpen and in Bucha, temporary housing is already being set up, commissions are recording what has been lost, and architects are coming for a plan to rebuild the city. So she is worried whether they will not be forgotten and whether a corruption scheme will be created on this issue. Her own experience alarms her — she never received military land. Nina filed allegations of destruction in the "Diia" [e-governance portal], Civilian Administrative Services Center, and State Emergency Service. She says she has faced several problems so far. For example, to close the accounts in the water utility, you need a certificate of destroyed property, which can not be obtained — there was no commission. They have been waiting for the commission for a month, but so far, they have only recorded that the house needs to be demolished. Nina went to Irpin to obtain the certificate on child support from the Civilian Administrative Services Center because, in Hostomel, they said that they had bad relations with the colleagues. At first, the police task force did not inspect the military town because it did not know that it was part of Hostomel. Some streets are still uncleaned. These little things make Nina feel like theyʼve been forgotten. But, in the end, the material issue is not the main thing. Just thinking about it, she tries to distract herself from the fact that the old life will not return. Any certificate may not help. - Itʼs like a nightmare. I loved the town so much at that time, everything was so green — and now these black houses stand like coffins. I do not feel sorry for that apartment and appliances, God will give me hands and mind — and still will. But my husband and my childrenʼs family albums, our childrenʼs albums, can not be restored. Erase what we lived for. In one fell swoop. And itʼs so hurtful. 2 "Why didnʼt you take the curtain?" — Nina looks into the kitchen. - What for? We wanted to replace it anyway. However, we did not plan such radical changes, — laughs big Dmytro and packs a table that looks like a toy in his big palms. Dmytro and Ira are Ninaʼs friends. At the table now leading to the box, they drank more than one cup of coffee. That coffee stolen by Russians living in the apartment. This is the familyʼs third visit to the surviving property. For the first time, IT specialist Dmytro, a former military serviceman, came with his friend to check whether the apartment had been mined. Then he started to clean — all the things from the closets were lying on the floor smeared with tomato paste and swamp. - My friend could abstract and work calmly, and I could not do anything at all on the first day, — Dmitry remembers, and his gaze fades for the first time.

The Russians took out of the apartment a TV set, a drone, Dmytroʼs dream — home theater system, and his numerous instruments. There are only 20 pieces of tools stolen. Dmytro wrote a statement to the police, State Emergency System and Civilian Administrative Services Center. He did not receive a certificate of loss of housing. So far there is no feedback, and does not expect anything: - Life is already returning to Bucha and Irpin, there is movement. Here there is none. In our town, even landfills were not cleaned, basements were not dismantled. So Iʼm not counting on anyone, Iʼll just work on. I asked the guy at the police what deadlines to expect. He said, "When the war is over, weʼll see." When I asked him where people live, he replied: "Well, you do live somewhere." While his wife and son are in Poland, Dmytro lives in a friendʼs apartment in Ivano-Frankivsk. Thatʼs where everything is transported. On the first visit, Dmytro wiped the dust on the shelves and washed the floor. He sweeps every time, as if he will return someday. He brings food for now stray cats and dogs. Does not remove the garland from the balcony. He lovingly shows the newly laid tiles in the kitchen and the growth marks of the children on the door frame. Iryna also asks Nina to water the roses and magnolia, thinking where to transplant them, as a friend has already done with her own flower bed. And they look out the window — in front of the burned house with the inscription "Chechen force". "Life is archived," he says shortly. — On the one hand, we are lucky, because there is a place to go and something to take out. On the other hand, it is more difficult to break this connection with the house. When you see a hole in the house, it is easier to put a cross and go on. And so it seems that you have the apartment, but you can not live in it. - I open the door and it seems that now the neighbors will come out, — says Iryna. But they will not come out — they survived, but the apartment was burned completely. Dmytro and Iryna left old Russian books from their library on the bench in front of the entrance. The man is joking, maybe someone will need it. But everyone understands that no one needs Russian books here anymore. 3 Dmytro and Iryna are lucky twice — their garages were not affected by the fire, although there was a fire around them. On the way to them it takes minutes to dormitory, where Nina lived in her first years in Hostomel. It will probably not be demolished. Compared to other buildings, it was not damaged. - Nina, whatʼs with the water ?! — A pale stooped woman walks out of the window on the first floor, and, noticing the camera, adds in a hoarse voice: — Iʼm terrified! Can you shoot mine? Excuse me for the smell. Exhale deeper. Please, let them see what is happening here! We go to the entrance to Ninaʼs friend. On the wall, there is the inscription "Grozny", on the door, supported by an emerald green "Kobzar" — "Chechnya". In the kitchen, a man is cutting green onions on a chair. The others ignore the strangers and discuss how their friend was killed: - He was torn, he was thrown there, fuck... "Take a picture of something," the woman said, and her acquaintance shouted from the corridor. - Take a picture, fuck! Take photos of everything that will help you restore all this chaos. For later, everyone could understand what motherfuckers they were. "Itʼs clear here," Nina says shortly, and we close the door. In pursuit, the woman still asks where to go with claims of lost property. After a brief explanation, she apologizes again for the smell in the apartment and returns to the dark entrance.