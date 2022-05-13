”Itʼs not the pilotsʼ fault — they purposefully dropped bombs.” In March, the Russian occupiers launched dozens of airstrikes on Borodyanka. The story of a ruined house and the people who lived there

Excavation of blockages

Pavlo Hachnikov is standing near the black ruins of the house №359 on Tsentralnaya Street. He is looking for Zinaida and Leonidʼs parents, who lived in this panel on the second floor and hid in the basement. After the air raid on March 2, fragments of side apartments remained from the house with three entrances and nine floors. In the middle, there is a mountain of concrete and iron mixed with furniture, clothing and people. The blockage reaches the third floor.

It is April 5 on the calendar. There are no rescuers nearby.

- Why no one takes care of our house? We told everyone that they could be alive in the basement, we passed the plan of the basement to the rescuers, — says Gachnikov. — I was born here. I ran around the basement with the guys, and Iʼm good at it. The house is prefabricated and stands on stilts, and they are strong. When the Russians dropped the bombs, the first entrance did not collapse — about 12 people even came out of its basement. The second entrance collapsed along with half of the third. But the destruction is crumbly. There is a chance that the stilts are intact, and so are the people

The State Emergency Service, meanwhile, is dismantling high-bombed high-rise buildings at the entrance to the town. House №429 stood on the so-called "circle". Locals called it "At Sashaʼs" — after the name of the restaurant nearby. The Russians hit it and a nearby house on the morning of March 1. These were the first houses to be bombed. High-rise buildings partially collapsed and burned, but people in the basements survived.

"About 100 percent of the residents came out of the basement and the people helped them," says Pavlo. — So far no one has approached our house.

The sappers explain that the Russians could have mined the ruins, so it is impossible to dismantle the debris until everything is checked. Locals are running along the surviving first entrance. People save at least some property — take out bags of clothes, microwaves, kettles, chairs are lowered through the windows with a rope.

- Entrances to the basement can be mined, — we hear another argument why rescue work does not begin.

People respond: "We went down. They tried to move the stones. The body lies down there, it can be seen through the broken concrete slabs".

April 6. Climbers who came to help dismantle the debris say that House 359 is the most destroyed in Ukraine and, therefore, the most difficult to dismantle. There are not enough excavators and trucks in Borodianka to take out the piles of concrete. They are huge, and maximum capacity is required.

- Kyiv Oblast is so badly damaged that no one and nothing reaches us, — complains Pavlo. — It was agreed that if we find equipment, rescuers will start work.

About a dozen men in the uniform of the State Emergency of Ukraine are sitting on benches near the ruins. The bomb destroyed the house but did not hit the bench. The men have disposable plates in their hands. Itʼs lunchtime. In the central square, near the shot bust of Taras Shevchenko, hot food is distributed. Rescuers say — some walls "hung" in the air, so it is likely that they will fall as soon as work begins below.

- What can you do? — I ask.

- Look for a crane or, alternatively, plant explosives on each floor. Calculate everything and knock down the slabs.

- What about those in the basement?

"Do you have anyone there?" — Rescuers ask cautiously. — We sympathize, but…

In the evening, Pavlo was called by Victoria Ruban, a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. She said that machinery was leaving for Borodianka, but it was unknown whether there was a crane. Later, Petro Kiselyov, acting head of the main department of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast, called. He asked if there really were people in the 359th in the basement. Pavlo confirmed.

- All day various officials, I wonʼt specify who exactly, call and say: "SES dismantles blockages". How do they disassemble? Iʼm standing here, they donʼt work at our house, — Pavlo recounts the conversations.

The rescue operation started on April 7. At the 36th day after the flight.

- In the morning, a woman called. She refused to say her name, — says Pavlo. — She said she was from my classmate, and that she paid for the work of cranes, dump trucks, forklifts. Cars are going to Borodyanka.

Pavlo found his parents. Their bodies were on the steps of the porch. Not scorched and not torn by the blast wave. Next to a bag with documents.

- Their bodies are intact. In the literal sense, — he constantly repeats.

This will be important because after dismantling the debris, rescuers will see that the blast wave destroyed basements and walls. The first floor of the second entrance collapsed. People with stones were squeezed into the basement of the third entrance.

- If you ask how many people we find, I do not know how to answer. We find bodies and find the remains of bodies. Half skull, bone… Only chest and the person was identified by a passport in a breast pocket. Legs, arms, head. Man with a cat. They are burnt and without limbs. Do you understand what bomb they dropped on the house? — says Pavlo. — People were torn to pieces.