Borodianka near Kyiv was destroyed. The village was bombed by planes, bomb shelters turned into mass graves, Russian soldiers did not allow to take away corpses — photo report by Stas Kozliuk

Author:
Stas Kozliuk
Editor:
Yevhen Spirin
Date:
The village of Borodyanka is located 50 kilometers from Kyiv. The Russian military occupied it on February 24, at the very beginning of the invasion. Almost every day until April, the occupiersʼ vehicles passed through the village towards Irpin and Bucha. Almost all high-rise buildings in the village were destroyed. Russian soldiers fired directly at residents' apartments and then did not allow them to dismantle the debris and take away the bodies of the dead. At first, people tried to hide in the basements of houses, but the Russian army bombed the city by planes. So the houses were destroyed, and the bomb shelters turned into mass graves. Photographer Stas Kozliuk visited Borodianka. Here is what the village where the Russian army carried out the genocide looks like now. Foreign media are allowed (and encouraged) to use these photos for free if they state the authorship as "Stas Kozliuk/babel.ua". Please let the world see what Ukraine is going through.

Svitlana and Liudmyla Prykhodko came to look at their burned-out house. The sofa was saved from the apartment.

Valentyna, 62, is waiting for her daughter, son-in-law, and 4-year-old granddaughter to be pulled out from under the rubble. They went to the basement and were trapped under the debris.&nbsp;

