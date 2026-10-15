Radicals planned an assassination attempt on Tusk and the defense minister in Poland. They had been recruiting supporters for several months and wanted to overthrow the government that supports Ukraine

Man found radicals on social media and came to a meeting. They were planning a mass murder

On the night of Sunday, October 11, a letter was sent to the publicly accessible email address of the State Security Service (the Polish equivalent of the Ukrainian State Security Office).

The author of the letter wrote about a radical group. It was looking for volunteers on social networks to carry out an attack using firearms. The author contacted a representative of the group, arranged a personal meeting, and recorded the conversation. The reason why he did this is unknown. The Polish special services do not specify [it], nor do they reveal his name.

In the published fragment of the letter, the name of the attacker is mentioned — Krzysztof N. During the meeting, this Krzysztof spoke of hatred for the Polish government and shared plans for the mass murder of government officials.

The prosecutorʼs office indicates that in the recording, Krzysztof N. himself says that he is looking for like-minded people in order to forcibly overthrow the state system and change the government in Poland.

The letter to the Security Service also included the work schedules of Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, with specific addresses. Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Galecka confirmed that the letter contained such accurate data that the threat was taken seriously.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks in the Sejm. Facebook / Donald Tusk The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz inspects military helicopters. Facebook / Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks in the Sejm. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz inspects military helicopters. Facebook / Donald Tusk; Facebook / Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz

At around seven in the morning on October 11, Tusk and Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz reported the danger. At 11 oʼclock, representatives of various special services and the police gathered at the Polish Counter-Terrorism Center.

In the evening of the same day, the police came to the apartment of a 66-year-old resident of Wrocław. In the apartment, they seized electronic media, a crossbow, arrows and various weapons, which investigators had previously identified as signal or pneumatic.

The most important find was more than a dozen homemade explosive charges. According to the prosecutorʼs office, these are devices similar to fragmentation grenades. Investigators are planning an experiment to find out their power.

In addition, Krzysztof N. was looking for a sniper on the Internet. Investigators are now checking his contacts.

On Monday, Krzysztof N. was brought to Warsaw, and after interrogation, he was charged with nine charges. The most serious one concerns preparing for the violent overthrow of state power. Under this article, he faces up to 15 years in prison. The suspect has pleaded not guilty and is still refusing to testify. He stated that he does not understand the charges and refers to physical and mental illnesses.

However, investigators are referring to a medical report that the man can be held in custody, and are currently planning a psychiatric examination.

"Marek the Photographer", "Harnas", four resistance cells. Who gathered people against the government

The Polish authorities have not provided official information about the suspect. The OKO.press and Rzeczpospolita publications, citing their own sources, write that he is Krzysztof N. (a resident of Wrocław, who used the pseudonyms “Marek-Photographer”, “Krzysztof-Photographer”, and “Krzysztof-Harnaś” on social media).

The Polish word “harnaś” means the leader of the Tatra robbers, itʼs kind of a local Robin Hood.

Video message from the "leader of the Slavic army" published on the TikTok account “Krzysiek — Harnaś”. Getty Images / «Babel'»

He had previously been arrested for petty theft and non-payment of alimony. In recent months, he has called himself the leader of the “Radical Polish Resistance Movement” and sometimes the commander of the “Slavic Armia Krajowa”.

Anna Tatal tells Babel that little is known about the real scale of this movement, despite the huge amount of material that its leaders have published about themselves. At the same time, according to her, its ideological affinity with several Polish far-right organizations is undoubted (in particular Rodacy Kamraci): the movement’s participants distributed videos from this organization’s demonstrations.

In August 2025, the prosecutor’s office referred the case of two Rodacy Kamraci leaders — Wojciech Olszański and Marcin Osadowski — to court. The two were charged with 154 counts — of threatening and approving political violence, racist insults, inciting hatred, and praising Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine.

Krzysztof N.ʼs network grew around Facebook and TikTok pages. Journalists found at least eight profiles that he used. The movementʼs main page had about 8 000 followers. It promised to fight "globalists", the "żydokomuna" and the Polish political system that supports them.

Anna Tatar says that the name "Slavic Armia Krajowa" is also not accidental. References to Slavic culture have been used by the Polish far-right for a long time.

"This is not an innocent fascination with the past: under the guise of interest in cultural heritage, these movements are building a dangerous ideology. One of the symbols they have appropriated is the kolovrat, or ʼSlavic swastikaʼ, which is also used by Russian neo-Nazi groups fighting against Ukraine."

One of the videos showed gallows and the caption: “Tusk, your time is up. This is a gallows for you and the rest of the traitors.” Another page called for “arrest, imprison, convict and hang” current government officials. After Krzysztof N.’s arrest, the page disappeared.

The OKO.press journalist then called Michal Kwiatkowski (who introduced himself as Krzysztof’s deputy and vice-president of the resistance movement). He assured that Krzysztof had not been detained. He had allegedly been hospitalized, and the page had “just been blocked by Facebook after complaints from leftists”.

During the second conversation, when the journalist asked why Michal was lying, he hung up.

A poster of the “Radical Polish Resistance Movement” with an invitation to a meeting “for recruits” in Łódź. It was published on the TikTok account “Krzysiek — Harnaś”. Скриншот / TikTok / KRZYSIEK - HARNAŚ Michal Kwiatkowski, who calls himself the vice president of the resistance movement, invites you to join. Скриншот / TikTok / KRZYSIEK - HARNAŚ A poster of the “Radical Polish Resistance Movement” with an invitation to a meeting “for recruits” in Łódź. It was published on the TikTok account “Krzysiek — Harnaś”. Michal Kwiatkowski, who calls himself the vice president of the resistance movement, invites you to join. Скриншот / TikTok / KRZYSIEK - HARNAŚ

Recruitment for the “Radical Polish Resistance Movement” was carried out openly, as can be seen from the movement’s videos on Facebook and TikTok, which were analyzed by Rzeczpospolita journalists.

On the pages, the movement’s participants left their phone numbers and invited viewers to join. In the same videos, they warned that they would not discuss real plans by phone or email — first, everyone would be checked, and then they would be invited to a personal meeting.

At one of such meetings, Krzysztof N. called for moving from rallies to “concrete actions” and finally taking Poland away from the enemies.

In a recording obtained by the Polish State Security Service, Krzysztof N. said that he had already gathered several hundred people from all over Poland around him.

Krzysztof N. (nicknamed "Harnas", center) with supporters in Warsaw. He called himself the leader of the "Radical Polish Resistance Movement". Getty Images / «Babel'»

On the eve of the arrest, one of Krzysztof N.ʼs similar videos was viewed almost 13 thousand times, with over 850 users liking it. Rzeczpospolita counted hundreds of videos from this movement calling for the killing of Polish politicians.

One of the activists with the nickname “maniexuaz4b” called himself a military reserve soldier. In an open video, he proposed bringing the army to the streets and declared that he was personally ready to shoot Tusk, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, and former Speaker of the Sejm Szymon Gołownia.