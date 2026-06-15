Vladimir Putin says Ukraine must give up Zaporizhzhia region. What does the Russian offensive look like in this direction — we asked the military working there (spoiler: the offensive is dragging)

The closest the Russian army is to Zaporizhia is now south of the city, from the Stepnohirsk side, approximately 20–25 kilometers away. As a spokesman of the Operational Command (OC) “South”, specifies, and according to intelligence, the Russians have the task of capturing Stepnohirsk by June 31. From time to time, their assault groups enter the settlement, but they are unable to fully establish themselves there.

The Russians are pulling people to their forward positions and forming assault groups. In addition, their aviation activity has increased, hitting settlements located just north of Stepnohirsk with guided bombs.

The Orikhiv direction in April — June. Front line on June 9, 2026. «Babel'»

The Russians are constantly trying to advance to Orikhiv (southeast of Zaporizhzhia). They are trying not to attack the city directly, but to bypass it and take it in a "claw". Their current goal is to capture Mala Tokmachka and advance from the east, and later to reach Novoandriivka to capture Orikhiv from the west.

In Orikhiv, where about 14 thousand people lived before the Great War, now there are just over a hundred residents left. Russian troops regularly strike with guided aerial bombs — eight to ten guided aerial bombs can fly over the city in a day. About 90 percent of the city has been destroyed. FPV drones reach beyond Orikhiv — to Tavriyske and in the direction of Komyshuvakha (from which it is just over 20 kilometers to Zaporizhzhia).

At the same time, the offensive potential of the Russians in the Orikhiv direction is currently limited: the vast majority of geographically advantageous positions are held by Ukrainian forces.

The Orikhiv direction: from the side of Mala Tokmachka

Mala Tokmachka is the eastern “gate” of Orikhiv. The defense of the settlement has been going on for over 1 500 days — the Russians still haven’t managed to occupy it, and there are several reasons for this.

First, the village is located in a lowland. Around it are heights controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Any attempt to drive there with equipment or enter with infantry is visible from afar, and the Russians immediately begin to be covered by artillery and drones.

Secondly, the Kinska River flows in front of and through the village. It seems small on the map, but its banks are swampy. You can’t just drive across the floodplain with equipment. These are narrow places where the Russians can easily be hit.

Fighting in the direction has been going on for several years, and the defense line has hardly moved. Therefore, the Ukrainian military knows every meter of the road and the path of the Russiansʼ movement by heart and keeps them under fire control.

In addition, Mala Tokmachka is close to Orikhiv, which is a large defense center. From there, Ukrainian forces can quickly support those who hold defenses in the area of the village with fire and reserves.

According to combat maps, the Russians are currently partially present on the eastern outskirts of the village. The 412th Nemesis Brigade specifies that the Russians are constantly trying to gain a foothold there.

The 118th Motorized Rifle Brigade says that Russian troops cannot fully enter Mala Tokmachka — neither with mechanized assaults, nor with motorcycle groups, nor with small infantry units. Ukrainian drones destroy most of the assault groups on the approaches, in open terrain — in fact, in the field.

“The few Russians and their mercenaries who still manage to reach the southeastern outskirts of the village are not very lucky. They are killed by drones during the work of the clearing groups or surrendered to our positions without weapons,” the unit adds.

As the spokesman for the OC "South" Vladyslav Voloshyn explains, this direction is complicated by a large kill zone, which in some areas reaches 20-25 kilometers. To storm Mala Tokmachka, the Russians first need to pass this kill zone unnoticed.

After that, the even more difficult task is to bring up logistics: ammunition, weapons, water. In such conditions, only part of the group reaches the front lines — out of seven or eight people, usually two or three remain. Any movement in this zone is recorded and struck by Ukrainian forces — both the groups themselves and the transport that brings up their support.

Positions of Ukrainian drones near Mala Tokmachka. Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images Positions of Ukrainian drones near Mala Tokmachka. Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

According to Vladyslav Voloshyn, the Russians are accumulating forces in the forward positions and then storming. At the same time, Ukrainian units are acting in advance — they strike at equipment and groups on the approach.

Therefore, the intensity of the assaults in this area (from Novoandriivka to Mala Tokmachka) remains low. The Russians simply cannot accumulate enough forces.

The Orikhiv direction: from the Stepnohirsk side

In late May, Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops out of the southwestern outskirts of Stepnohirsk, where they had been entrenched since the winter. As an officer from the 412th “Nemesis” Brigade explains, this area is important for the Russians — from the high-rise buildings in the Stepnohirsk area, they could use FPV drones and other strike drones over Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian military does not currently control Stepnohirsk. They periodically try to infiltrate both Stepnohirsk and the neighboring village of Lukyanivske, but so far to no avail.

Ukrainian units have also regained control of most of Prymorske. This village is a priority target for the Russians. Prymorske stretches north, bypassing Stepnohirsk from the west. By capturing it, the Russians will be able to attack Stepnohirsk from the flank and rear.

A railway line runs near the village. Its embankments can serve as additional cover.

“The enemy has always been able to dig in well under the railway lines, build burrows and dugouts there, and there is already additional cover in the form of an embankment on top. In addition, given the geography of the Zaporizhzhia region, any elevation is a certain advantage, especially if it can be used to install masts and antennas for relaying UAV control signals,” explains the staff officer of the 412th “Nemesis” brigade with a call-sign “Son”.

Prymorske ends at the mouth of the Kinska River. Malokaterynivka begins immediately beyond the river, which is actually the southern suburb of the Zaporizhzhia agglomeration.

The occupation of Prymorske will give the Russians a bridgehead to cross the river. The distance from the northern outskirts of Prymorske (Richny district) to the southern districts of Zaporizhzhia is a little more than 15 kilometers.

Russian UAV units (such as FPV drone operators) will be able to operate directly at logistics hubs and the suburban area of Zaporizhzhia, paralyzing traffic on the M-18 highway. This is their priority, but not yet very close prospect.

The Russian advantage in this area is the village of Kamyanske. Control over Kamyanske is of great tactical and operational importance for both sides. The village is located on both banks of the Yanchekrak River. The ridge and the river, which divide it into northern and southern parts, are a natural line for defense.

That is why Russian troops have not been able to occupy the northern part of the settlement for a long time. Russian forces are currently in the settlement. As Vladyslav Voloshyn specifies, Ukrainian assault groups sometimes enter the northern outskirts of the village. Ukrainian drones are also operating over Kamianske.

Before the complete occupation of Kamyanske, the front line ran close to Vasylivka, a major railway and road junction under Russian control. While the Ukrainian Armed Forces held Kamyanske, Vasylivka and the surrounding logistics routes were under tight fire control by Ukrainian forces. When the Russians pushed back the front line, they secured themselves for maneuvers in the rear.

However, in recent weeks, Russian military sources have been writing directly: the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing an offensive in the direction of Kamyanske.