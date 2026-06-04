The Russians are storming Kostyantynivka from two sides, they have come close to the city. What is happening in and around the city? We asked the military working in the direction

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In the spring, the Russians shifted the main attack to the southwest and east of Kostyantynivka

The reason is simple: in the winter they tried to attack the city from the southeast, along the Naumykha River, but failed. The Russians had to storm Kostyantynivka head-on and attack from the lowlands, where their positions were less advantageous.

So in the spring they changed their approach. Instead of a direct assault, the Russians began to approach from the flanks — through the villages of Berestok and Stupochky. These settlements are located on high ground, which in some places are more than 100 meters higher than Kostyantynivka.

To put it simply, the enemy is trying to approach the city from more advantageous positions and gradually surround it from the sides, rather than attack directly.

The offensive on Kostyantynivka in March-June. The front line on June 2, 2026. «Babel'»

The 28th Special Brigade confirmed to Babel that sometimes the Russians do indeed "run" into the city itself. Due to the fact that the trees turn green rapidly, it is difficult to control their movements. At the same time, the Russians do not control the city and cannot move freely there — they are unable to fully establish themselves.

The unit also adds that there is currently only one road leading to Kostyantynivka itself — the H-20 highway. This is the only road the Ukrainian military receives supplies on and can only evacuate the wounded on.

The Russians control this road from the air, it is dotted with “waiting drones”, so it is impossible to drive along it in a regular pickup truck, only in armored vehicles.

Ukrainian soldiers are heading to positions near Kostyantynivka. Due to the threat of Russian drones, they are covering dozens of kilometers on foot. Getty Images / «Babel'» High-rise buildings burn after Russian shelling with MLRS. Kostyantynivka, April 17, 2026. Getty Images / «Babel'» Ukrainian soldiers are heading to positions near Kostyantynivka. Due to the threat of Russian drones, they are covering dozens of kilometers on foot. High-rise buildings burn after Russian shelling with MLRS. Kostyantynivka, April 17, 2026. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Southern flank: Russians attack from the direction of Berestok — Illinivka

On the southern flank of Kostyantynivka, the situation remains one of the most difficult. Russian troops have captured the village of Berestok, which is located on a hill and therefore has important tactical significance. They monitor the surrounding lowlands and can now shoot down the movement of Ukrainian units from above.

To the right of Berestok flows the Kryvyi Torets River and there is a cascade of ponds near Ivano-Frankivsk. This marshy lowland serves as a natural wall: Ukrainian armored vehicles cannot pass through the water in a counterattack, so the Russians now consider their right flank secured.

Offensive on Kostyantynivka. Front line on June 1, 2026. «Babel'»

The next target is right in front of the Russian units — the village of Illinivka. Intense contact fighting is ongoing in the area of the village. The village is in a gray zone, neither side fully controls it.

Russian attack aircraft enter Illinivka in small groups, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct counterattacks and knock them back. The line of control is constantly “floating”.

Illinivka itself is already a suburb of Kostyantynivka. A solid private sector with dozens of houses, basements, and outbuildings. Having captured the village, Russian stormtroopers will not need to dig in in the open under drone strikes. They will use the villageʼs capital buildings as ready-made shelters and will accumulate forces to attack the city.

To the left of Illinivka are bare fields. If the Russians manage to push Ukrainian forces out of the Illinivka area, it will be extremely difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to hold their ground in these open areas.

Eastern flank: Russians attack from the direction of Stupochki — Predtechyne

From the village of Stupochki, the Russians have advanced along the power line and are deeply entrenched: they control a narrow and long corridor ahead of their main front line.

They are now almost on the eastern outskirts of Kostyantynivka. Ukrainian units holding the defense south of the corridor now risk being partially surrounded.

Despite this, the Russians have problems. On the eastern flank, they are up against dense urban development and the industrial zone of Kostyantynivka.

Storming the city head-on through residential areas, where every high-rise building or factory building is a fortress, means huge losses and minimal progress. The Russians need a detour. They will probably try to bypass the Ukrainian positions through the village of Novodmytrivka.

Offensive on Kostyantynivka. Front line on June 1, 2026. «Babel'»

On one side, Novodmytrivka is surrounded by a forest massif, the so-called woodland. In the village and woodland, the Russians will be able to accumulate assault groups and light armored vehicles, right next to Kostyantynivka.

Russians threaten positions near Chasiv Yar

A Russian breakthrough along the corridor west of Stupochki threatens not only Kostyantynivka. They are now covering the Ukrainian garrison holding the defenses on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar from the south.

If the Russians advance along the power line to the north, they could cut off the roads that bring supplies to the defenders of Chasiv Yar.