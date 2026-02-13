For a whole week, European leaders have been searching for a way to save their economy, security and their own role in the world. Negotiations from Brussels to Munich have shown that Ukraine is a test for Europeʼs survival

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Wednesday: the main topic at the EU Council of Defense Ministers is support for Ukraine

On February 11, EU defense ministers met to discuss further military assistance to Ukraine and how to work together on defense innovation. Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov joined the talks to brief Europeans on Kyiv’s needs ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In particular, additional air defense systems (Patriot and NASAMS) are needed.

They also talked about flexibility in using the €90 billion loan provided to Ukraine, of which approximately two-thirds will go to the purchase of weapons. The European Parliament gave the green light to it, now the decision must be approved by the EU Council.

The loan for Ukraineʼs defense is ready to be implemented, it is built on the "cascade principle" of purchases: that is, purchases are made first in Ukraine, then in the European Union, then from partners, and only after that — outside the Bloc. If the European industry does not have the necessary options, then Ukraine will be able to buy weapons on world markets for this money.

In addition, the EU is discussing how to train Ukrainian soldiers at home within the framework of the EUMAM Ukraine mission (a key instrument of EU military support).

The head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas confirmed that they have already identified two training centers for this purpose. Fedorov also agreed to exchange data on the use of weapons on the battlefield in order to quickly modernize technologies.

Mykhailo Fedorov and Kaja Kallas during the EU Council meeting, February 11, 2026.

Thursday: The main topic at the informal summit of EU leaders is the economic salvation of Europe

On February 12, EU leaders traveled to the medieval castle of Alden Biesen in Belgium to talk about how to save Europe. Symbolically, the castle even has a moat to protect it from intruders (and, presumably, Donald Trump). The informal summit was intended to pave the way for formal decisions at the European Council in March.

The last few months have been difficult for Brussels because there is an "elephant" in the room that can no longer be ignored. And this elephant has a distinctive hairstyle and an uncontrollable desire to buy Greenland.

In addition, China has begun to displace European goods even from the EUʼs internal market. In Brussels, this is called the new geo-economic context.

Therefore, in order to solve the problems of the blocʼs economy and finally get out from under the American umbrella, the former head of the EU Central Bank Mario Draghi and former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta were invited to the castle.

They have been emphasizing for several years that Europe has taken the wrong turn and have described each symptom in detail in fundamental reports.

European Council President António Costa and former EU Central Bank President Mario Draghi, February 12, 2026. Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta (left) shakes hands with Emmanuel Macron alongside other European leaders before a working session during a meeting at the Alden Biesen castle, February 12, 2026. European Council President António Costa and former EU Central Bank President Mario Draghi, February 12, 2026. Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta (left) shakes hands with Emmanuel Macron alongside other European leaders before a working session during a meeting at the Alden Biesen castle, February 12, 2026.

Mario Draghi is the former president of the European Central Bank and the man who saved the euro from collapse in 2012 with the phrase “whatever it takes”. In his report on the competitiveness of the EU, he wrote that Europe is lagging behind the US and China not because it lacks money or talent, but because it is hindering itself. The single capital market practically does not exist, companies find it difficult to grow within the EU, innovation is drowning in regulations, and investments go where it is easier — primarily to the US. Enrico Letta, a former Italian prime minister, is one of the main architects of the EUʼs economic reform. His report on the future of Europeʼs single market formed the basis of discussions at this yearʼs summit at Alden Biesen Castle. He wrote that internal barriers between EU countries are often worse than external ones, and that it is easier for companies to scale in the US than in a neighboring country in the bloc, due to the bureaucratic jungle of 27 different laws.

Building on the reports of Draghi and Letta, European leaders have tried to find unity on the issue of saving the economy. French President Emmanuel Macron is promoting the “Buy European” strategy in public procurement. Under this plan, Europe needs to protect the internal market.

And for the new coalition of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Macron’s idea looks not like salvation, but like an attempt to build walls where doors are needed. They believe that it is impossible to raise the economy through isolation.

But Viktor Orban, as usual, found the most ingenious solution to all problems: not to send money to Ukraine. He called it part of his “recipe for victory” for Europe. He also said that war is “bad for business” and called for peace.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of an informal summit, February 12, 2026.

Ukraine was not on the agenda of the informal summit, but on the sidelines there are talks about how to resume dialogue with Russia at the EU level.

On the eve of the summit, European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that in the next few days she would propose to EU governments a list of demands for Russia, namely the return of all Ukrainian children abducted during the war and a limit on the size of the Russian armed forces. It is likely that she also presented the list to EU leaders during an informal dinner at the summit.

From Friday to Sunday: Finale in Munich — Can Europe cope without Washington?

The week concludes with the Munich Security Conference, a gathering of world leaders that sets the security agenda each year and sets the tone for future decisions by NATO, the EU and partners (including on funding and support strategies for Ukraine).

Officially, this year they are supposed to talk about European security and defense, as well as the future of transatlantic relations.

Unofficially, the question on everyoneʼs lips is whether the EU has any hope of standing on its own two feet without Washingtonʼs help. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is skeptical about this and says that Europe can only dream of coping without US support.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Volodymyr Zelensky, will be the center of attention at the conference and is going there with a specific plan: to find a way to end the war, get more aid, especially air defense systems, agree on energy support, and pressure Russia with new sanctions.

In addition, for the first time at the Munich Conference, the Ukrainian House will be opened — a symbol of support and Ukraineʼs new role in global security.

And the Ukrainian people will be awarded the Ewald von Kleist Prize (for the first time, it will be awarded not to an individual, but to an entire nation).