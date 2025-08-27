In early 2025, the Ukrainian army reported the transition to a new command system — corps.

This means that the operational-strategic group (OSG), operational-tactical group (OTG), and tactical groups (TG) are to disappear from the command system. In the last six months, they have been transformed into corps, grouped into 4 groups. This process is still ongoing.

The largest number of corps is concentrated in the area of the former Donetsk OTG, where the situation remains difficult. For example, in early August, the First Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” occupied a defensive strip in the Pokrovsk direction. It was there that the enemy broke through 10 km deep into Ukrainian positions a day earlier. The corps stabilized the situation and stopped the breakthrough. In parallel, the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared Pokrovsk of enemy groups and individual Russian soldiers.

In February 2025, the deputy commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade (3rd Assault Brigade) Maksym Zhorin recalled that corps existed in Ukraine before, but had a key drawback: their units were scattered across different sectors of the front, which made coordination almost impossible. He emphasized that corps units must operate in one operational direction.

This problem remains today. For example, the 30th Marine Corps, which was supposed to be responsible for the defense of the Kherson region, is still not fully formed. Its main brigades are scattered across different parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.