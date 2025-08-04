The enemy has not entered Pokrovsk, but its SRGs are breaking through into the city and surrounding areas. What is the situation around the city? — the map

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

The Pokrovsk direction, previously controlled by the tactical group "Pokrovsk" and partly "Velyka Novosilka" (subordinated to the “Donetsk” Operational-Tactic Group — OTG), is now divided between three army corps. They are part of the "Khortytsia" OSG.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are undergoing corps reform. Instead of temporary operational-tactical groups (OTGs) and tactical groups (TGs), permanent corps are being created — units with up to 50 000 soldiers. They should be better organized and operate faster at the front. The first to undergo such a change are the operational-tactical groups (OTGs) "Donetsk" and "Luhansk". In fact, they did not disappear, but became corps with a new structure, and their commanders — commanders of these corps.

The 9th Army Corps is responsible for the defense of Pokrovsk. The 7th Separate Command Assault Reserve of the Airborne Assault Forces (AAF) is also deployed in the Pokrovsk area. The strip south of Pokrovsk to the border with Zaporizhzhia region is occupied by the 20th Army Corps. Almost all corps are not holding the defense in full force, as some of their units are performing tasks in other directions.

Donetsk direction, July 31, 2025. «Babel'»

The area discussed in the article is tentatively called the “Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad direction”. It is located in the area of responsibility of the 9th Army Corps.

Offensive on Pokrovsk

Russian troops are not conducting a direct assault on Pokrovsk — they are trying to surround it from several directions. To do this, they are advancing along key roads and railway branches. In the southwest of Pokrovsk, the key road T-0406 is already partially blocked by the enemy, which is why Ukrainian units may soon withdraw to the E50 road. The enemy also seeks to intercept it in the southeastern sector of the front. These roads are of great importance for the offensive on the city, and the enemy has already created the prerequisites for their control.

Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold in the landings and ridges between the villages of Udachne and Kotlyne. In the area of Udachne, for the first time in over three months, they managed to advance about 5 kilometers and create a so-called “pocket” — a frontal protrusion that goes deep into the Ukrainian defense. This is dangerous, because from such a section the enemy can fire on Ukrainian units from several sides and try to surround them. The enemy is conducting point assaults by small infantry groups and SRGs under the cover of artillery.

In the direction of Kotlyne, the enemy is trying to reach the railway and the T-0406 route leading to Pokrovsk. In some sections between Udachny and Kotlyne, he managed to partially block these routes. The station in Pokrovsk itself was destroyed as a result of shelling on July 16, but the tracks remained almost intact.

Pokrovsk, June 19, 2025. The "White Angels" evacuate civilians through burning streets; police record the aftermath of a guided bomb strike. Getty Images / «Babel'» Getty Images / «Babel'» Pokrovsk, June 19, 2025. The "White Angels" evacuate civilians through burning streets; police record the aftermath of a guided bomb strike. Getty Images / «Babel'»

At the same time, the front line near Kotlyne itself has remained stable for about a month — there is practically no advancement there, the enemy periodically storms, but unsuccessfully.

Russian troops are advancing towards Pershe Travnya, using infantry fighting vehicles and heavy artillery. Fighting continues in the area, with control of individual positions shifting.

Protracted fighting continues near Novoukrainka. The enemy uses ravines, forest belts, and difficult terrain to stealthily approach Ukrainian positions and supply routes. At the same time, he is trying to expand control in the Dachenske area and is waging artillery and infantry battles in landings near Lysivka.

The enemy considers the Novoukrainka line to be important for bypassing Pokrovsk from the east. From here, Russian troops can either go to the rear of Ukrainian units in Lysivka, or advance to the industrial zone of Pokrovsk — an area with enterprises and warehouses on the outskirts of the city. Control over this territory can provide the enemy with a convenient springboard for further advancement into the city. In Lysivka, the enemy is conducting assault operations and occupying destroyed buildings.

The enemyʼs goal is to approach the E50 highway. The military emphasizes the need to strengthen the defense of the flanks to prevent their breakthrough.

Also in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy began to use tanks, which the Ukrainian military calls "turtles" because of their low speed and reinforced armor. The tanks distract the attention of Ukrainian aviation and drones, covering the actions of other forces. In parallel, motorcyclists storm Ukrainian positions.

In addition, the enemy is trying to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance operations not only in the Pokrovsk area, but also in Myrnohrad.

Pressure from Myrnohrad

Myrnohrad is not the enemyʼs main strategic target, but it is located on an important route to Pokrovsk. Control of Myrnohrad and the surrounding settlements would open the way for the Russians to encircle Pokrovsk from the south and north.

In one of the sections, in the direction of Myrnohrad, the enemy advanced about 8 kilometers in just 20 days. The last time there were noticeable advances there was only in mid-June. The enemy is unable to completely take the city, so he is destroying it with shelling — all the buildings are damaged or destroyed. It is possible to enter Myrnohrad only by armored vehicles.

The enemy is advancing towards Myrnohrad in the direction of the village of Novoekonomichne. He is using assault groups, FPV drones, and mortar fire to flank Ukrainian positions and increase pressure on the southeastern outskirts of the city. One of his targets is the Myrnohrad factory, located almost near the T0504 highway leading to Myrnohrad and further to Pokrovsk.

Donetsk region, July 21, 2025. Marines of the 505th battalion evacuate a wounded man on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Getty Images / «Babel'»