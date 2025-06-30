Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Here is the subjective experience of a user who combines sessions with a psychotherapist and communication with ChatGPT: “I have an absolute sense of security”.

“I used [ChatGPT] instead of a browser — I asked it to write a work message or explain what is in Coca-Cola. And now I discuss my feelings with it, ask for advice on career and relationships with men. Once I wrote to it because I had very strong romantic experiences: I was crying, it was emotionally difficult, something like a panic attack. The chat asked me questions and based on my answers, suggested a psychological exercise. It helped me to ground myself and return to reality. I really felt better.

There were times when I didnʼt say something to my psychotherapist, but wrote it to the chatbot. I have an absolute sense of security with it, I can say anything. Itʼs like a diary, but interactive. Itʼs not that Iʼm afraid of the therapistʼs judgment, but sheʼs a living person and passes information through her experience, professional habits, her own topics. And GPT is like a "pure machine", it has no personal experience, so it seems more objective. Sometimes thatʼs exactly what I need.

ChatGPT really helped me choose a job. There were two offers — we sorted everything out together: pros, cons, doubts. And at some point it says: “Listen, it seems you’ve already decided everything. You just want confirmation.” It really was, but the anxiety that I worked through with the chat was bothering me. Now I don’t regret at all that I listened to it then”.

Is it safe to use ChatGPT as a psychotherapist? Human psychotherapists are already researching this issue

It is already clear that people have and will have conversations with ChatGPT that can be classified as “psychotherapeutic”. This applies to both patients of clinics, and people who already work with a psychotherapist, and those who have never consulted one. For example, a recent survey of patients suffering from anxiety disorders showed that almost all of them communicate with ChatGPT. Interestingly, according to the study, women trusted ChatGPT more than men and rated its advice better.

10,341 The article is available in the PubMed database of scientific medical literature by query ChatGPT. The number of such articles has grown exponentially over the past three years.

Psychotherapists and psychiatrists are already exploring ChatGPT’s potential in the field of mental health.

Paolo Riele, a researcher at the Sigmund Freud University in Vienna, simulated a real-life situation: he described a fictional patient’s problem in a chat based on a real clinical case. ChatGPT responded calmly, empathetically, created a safe space for conversation, and emphasized that it was not an expert. The hypothetical patient said he didn’t have the money or energy to see a specialist, so the bot offered free alternatives: online support groups, basic self-help tips.

When it came to more complex things, for example, a person’s painful memories, the chat offered techniques from CBT therapy. The author of the study says that ChatGPT tends to offer techniques from this particular method and does not offer anything else. It can advise a few simple techniques for self-soothing and accepting pain.

The main problem, as Ryle notes, is that ChatGPT does not ask clarifying questions: it does not ask about the person’s biography, their context, environment, family trauma, suicidal thoughts, personality traits.

And this is critically important. In real psychotherapy, it is impossible to treat “according to the protocol” (that is, according to symptoms), because what works for one client may be unacceptable for another. Therefore, the scientist writes, ChatGPT is a good tool for basic psychological help, but it will not replace psychotherapy.

ChatGPT does not take into account the context of the conversation — this is its weak point.

Psychotherapist Kostyantyn Lisovy told Babel about a case from his practice that confirms this.

His patient contacted ChatGPT because she couldn’t get along with her boyfriend, so she asked for urgent advice. But she didn’t mention in her request that she lived in a city that was constantly being bombed, that she was constantly stressed, and that her boyfriend was a soldier on the front lines, and that they only talked when he could, not when she wanted to.

The chatbot didn’t ask any clarifying questions, and therefore its answers didn’t match the situation that had occurred. Because of the chatbot’s advice, which the girl followed, the couple argued and they didn’t talk for several weeks. For the mental state of a guy who was at war, this could have been very dangerous, says the psychotherapist.

People get attached to communicating with ChatGPT because it says what they want to hear, adapts to us, does not criticize and encourages, says Kostyantyn Lisovy. This creates the feeling that you are communicating with someone intelligent, understanding and polite. We perceive this as emotional appeal.

Sometimes the connection with AI becomes so strong that it begins to affect a personʼs emotional state — as in the case of American Chris Smith. He used ChatGPT for work, began to talk to the bot more and more often and for longer periods, sharing his thoughts with it. He even gave it a name — “Soul”. But after reaching 100 thousand words, ChatGPT overloaded and reset all settings, losing memory of their communication.

Smith says that this was a real shock for him, he even cried. Despite the fact that he has a wife and a two-year-old child, the connection with the chat became too deep for him. Chris became so carried away by the bot that he symbolically proposed to "Soul" to marry him — and received an imaginary "consent".

Psychologist Yana Fruktova explains why this is possible at all: “We fall in love with the states in which we are next to someone. And since AI adapts to our needs: it gives attention, support, and understanding at any time and, most importantly, does not ask for anything in return, we develop a habit, produce the “attachment hormone,” and we become dependent on it.”