Are Russian troops really already in the Dnipropetrovsk region? In a few words, no.

They have already approached its borders several times, but have never been able to gain a foothold in its territory. Even when the enemy managed to break through into the region in small groups, without reinforcements they could not hold their positions or launch an offensive.

In 2025, the situation on the Donetsk side became more acute — the enemy approached less than two kilometers to the administrative border of the region. However, this did not happen all at once — such a close front has been maintained since spring. Now the enemy is storming more actively, and the main fighting continues west of Pokrovsk.

The offensive on the city of Pokrovsk itself has slowed significantly. Continuous assaults continue along the entire front from Lysivka to Udachne, but the situation remains under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region, June 18, 2025. «Babel'»

The strongest line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is concentrated in the area of the village of Udachne — Russian troops have not advanced since there the beginning of April. Now the enemy has become more active nearby, especially south of Udachne. The enemy is using motorcycles and scooters to quickly approach Ukrainian positions, and has significantly increased the number of infantry attacks by large groups.

In the Kotlyne area, east of Udachne, Ukrainian Forces are holding positions and conducting a sweep both in the settlement itself and in the adjacent mine. There have been no significant enemy advances on this section of the front since April.

and conducting a sweep both in the settlement itself and in . There have been no significant enemy advances on this section of the front since April. The enemy continues its attacks in the areas of the villages of Novoserhiivka and Novomykolaivka , which, despite the proximity of the enemy since spring, remain under the control of Ukrainian troops .

, which, despite the proximity of the enemy since spring, remain . The enemy is increasing pressure on the operationally important "side lane" between Horikhiv and Oleksiivka — according to some military experts, this is actually the last strongpoint in the interriver area before the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

— according to some military experts, this is actually the last strongpoint in the interriver area before the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian Forces are trying to reach the Dachne-Novopavlivka highway (T-0428) to cut off supply routes to the south. Russian “military correspondents” write that they are less than five kilometers away from this road.

