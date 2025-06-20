The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians a few kilometers from the Dnipropetrovsk region. Some sources say that the enemy has already crossed the administrative border. What is really happening?

Are Russian troops really already in the Dnipropetrovsk region? In a few words, no.
They have already approached its borders several times, but have never been able to gain a foothold in its territory. Even when the enemy managed to break through into the region in small groups, without reinforcements they could not hold their positions or launch an offensive.
In 2025, the situation on the Donetsk side became more acute — the enemy approached less than two kilometers to the administrative border of the region. However, this did not happen all at once — such a close front has been maintained since spring. Now the enemy is storming more actively, and the main fighting continues west of Pokrovsk.
The offensive on the city of Pokrovsk itself has slowed significantly. Continuous assaults continue along the entire front from Lysivka to Udachne, but the situation remains under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
- The strongest line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is concentrated in the area of the village of Udachne — Russian troops have not advanced since there the beginning of April. Now the enemy has become more active nearby, especially south of Udachne. The enemy is using motorcycles and scooters to quickly approach Ukrainian positions, and has significantly increased the number of infantry attacks by large groups.
- In the Kotlyne area, east of Udachne, Ukrainian Forces are holding positions and conducting a sweep both in the settlement itself and in the adjacent mine. There have been no significant enemy advances on this section of the front since April.
- The enemy continues its attacks in the areas of the villages of Novoserhiivka and Novomykolaivka, which, despite the proximity of the enemy since spring, remain under the control of Ukrainian troops.
- The enemy is increasing pressure on the operationally important "side lane" between Horikhiv and Oleksiivka — according to some military experts, this is actually the last strongpoint in the interriver area before the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- Russian Forces are trying to reach the Dachne-Novopavlivka highway (T-0428) to cut off supply routes to the south. Russian “military correspondents” write that they are less than five kilometers away from this road.
- The most difficult situation is in the area of the village of Zaporizhzhia. Over the past week, the enemy has advanced there by more than five kilometers, especially in the area between the villages of Odradne and Bahatyr. According to some reports, the enemy controls the eastern part of the village and continues its offensive from the south.
- One and a half kilometers from Zaporizhzhia is an important area - a conditional triangle of the villages of Yalta — Filia — Hrushivske, where three rivers converge: Solona, Vovcha and Mokry Yaly. Because of this, the area has great operational and tactical importance. From the triangle, Russian troops will be able to advance both to the north and to the west, in particular in the direction of Mezhova or to the Pavlohrad — Pokrovsk highway. It will be difficult to stop them, because the terrain outside the triangle is difficult to defend.
- Some military observers believe that in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian troops will likely have to leave part of the territory near the Vovcha River and retreat to the line between Novopavlivka and Piddubne.
- Russian troops have intensified shelling in the areas of the villages of Myrne, Piddubne and Tolstoi, which may indicate preparations for new attacks. The enemy is using precision artillery and dropping munitions from drones in the area of Myrne, where Ukrainian defenders are holding their ground. In response, Ukrainian units are firing at enemy positions in the forests east of Myrne and in the area of the village of Komar, which is likely already under enemy control.