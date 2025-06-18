There are still 4 months until the heating season, but “Naftogaz” already has to solve the main problem — there is not enough gas in the storage facilities. Will we freeze in the winter? Babel asked three experts

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

To get through the winter without any problems, Ukraine always accumulates gas reserves in underground storage facilities in advance.

For this, two sources are used — domestic production and imports from Europe. In order for the heating season to pass without interruptions, at least 14 billion cubic meters of gas must be stored in underground storage facilities.

Before the great war, more than 60% of reserves were accumulated through domestic production, and the rest was purchased on European markets or taken from reserves in underground storage facilities, says an expert at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Andrian Prokip. In 2022, natural gas consumption fell by about a third, but domestic production remained at a high level.

At the beginning of this year, the situation was relatively normal: as much gas was consumed, so much was produced. But in February, due to Russian attacks on gas infrastructure, Ukraine lost almost half of its own resources. For the first time in 11 years, underground gas storage facilities were almost empty.

Russian attacks are just one of the reasons why we are currently short of gas.

Director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko explains that Ukraine should have started importing gas earlier, and not lived only on reserves. According to him, the previous head of “Naftogaz” Oleksiy Chernyshov believed that the country did not need to buy gas abroad, because its own production was sufficient. The reserves made in 2021 were designed for peacetime, but due to the war, gas consumption fell. What was planned to be used in a year turned out to be stretched almost until the end of 2024. At the same time, the company did not replenish its storage facilities.

In May of this year, “Naftogaz” management changed — the company was headed by Serhiy Koretsky. His team must quickly find money to import gas and have time to replenish storage facilities by November 1.

The head of NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Serhiy Koretsky. Facebook

“Naftogaz” has already attracted almost €140 million in grants from the Norwegian government and €270 million in loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) — money to purchase 1 billion cubic meters of gas. But even this is not enough: about $1.5–2 billion more needs to be found. Neither the government nor “Naftogaz” has disclosed the exact amounts and terms of the agreements at the time of publication. But they assure that they are working on new financial agreements.

Gas is currently imported to Ukraine mainly through Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary. The Association of Gas Producers says that there is also the possibility of transporting it through Moldova and Romania.

Typically, gas is purchased on large European markets or directly from producers, and then delivered to Ukraine through gas pipelines passing through these countries.

Andrian Prokip said that in June this year, Ukraine signed an agreement with Poland to double the volume of gas that can be imported through the Polish gas pipeline. We reserve part of the gas pipeline in advance so that we can import gas quickly and without problems at any time. The Polish route is important for us and is one of the main supply routes, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is brought from different countries of the world.

The head of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Serhiy Koretsky and the CEO of the Polish company ORLEN Ireneusz Fonfara signed a memorandum of cooperation on May 29, 2025. Facebook

Ukraine has also agreed on a new route — the so-called vertical gas corridor, or it is also called the "trans-Balkan". Gas will go from Greece, where LNG terminals are located, through Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova — to Ukraine. This is a joint project of several countries, which should ensure the delivery of liquefied gas from southern Europe to Central and Eastern. But, according to Andrian Prokop, gas supplies along this route have not yet begun.

The Association of Gas Extracting Companies of Ukraine assures that it is difficult to restore full-fledged production of our own gas, but this remains a priority for state and private enterprises.

In the first four months of 2025, “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” launched 24 new wells, and in general, all producers, state and private enterprises, have started drilling about 55 wells since the beginning of the year. Last year, they laid 143 wells, and the year before that — 150. The Executive Director of the Association Artem Petrenko says that these are record figures for our country.

Meeting with representatives of gas production companies, June 5, 2025. Facebook

Oleksandr Kharchenko says that it could take three to five years to increase our own gas production by at least 10-15%, in the absence of shelling.

The worst-case scenario for the coming winter is that Ukraine will run out of money to buy gas abroad.

Then it will have to economize: less gas will be used to produce electricity, and the temperature in apartments may drop to 16-18 degrees, which is unusual for most Ukrainians, but is normal European practice. The main risk now is the unpredictability of shelling from Russia. Experts with whom Babel spoke say that the winter will undoubtedly be difficult, but without apocalyptic scenarios.