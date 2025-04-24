Trump promised everyone a great deal, but instead betrayed his allies and stubbornly ignored reality. Sounds familiar? This is Afghanistan 2020. Joe Biden is being blamed for this, but it was Trump who laid the foundations

When Donald Trump first took office as US president in early 2017, it was clear that the war in Afghanistan was going the wrong way for Washington. The Taliban, nearly destroyed in 2001, had resurfaced and were engaged in constant fighting with US and Afghan forces. The attempt to build a modern Afghan nation from scratch – the so-called nation-building approach – had cost tens of billions of dollars and left behind a handful of young Afghan professionals who did not fit into the tangle of local tribes, regional clans and black market rules.

“The idea that we are an agricultural country is an optical illusion. The first thing in the economy here is war, then opium, then services, and then agriculture,” said one of the people interviewed by the authors of The Afghanistan Papers.

The Afghan civilian government, supported by the United States, proved ineffective and deeply corrupt. Opium production flourished, and attempts by the Obama administration to convert farmers to growing pistachios, dates, or grapes for raisins failed. At best, farmers took seeds and American money, planted a few fields with legal crops — and rented out other fields to grow the much more profitable opium poppy. The Taliban network was fed by such illicit income.

“Foreigners who came here read The Kite Runner on the plane on the way, considered themselves experts on Afghanistan, and listened to no one. The only thing they were experts in was bureaucracy,” said the country’s regional development minister from 2002 to 2010 Mohammad Zia.

Both George W. Bush and Barack Obama said that the war needed to be ended. The question was how to transfer power to the locals without causing shame to the United States — so that the regime in Kabul at least did not fall immediately. During Obama’s second term, the American military trained local Afghans, and they already participated in most of the clashes with the Taliban. Mortality among US soldiers reached its lowest level in four years. The effectiveness of the internal troops gradually increased, as did the hope that they would be able to ensure the stability of local government. The military thought of offering the same approach to Donald Trump. To influence the new president, he was invited to a meeting dedicated to Afghanistan in the Pentagon bunker called “Tank”.

This is a special meeting room with no windows and a muffled connection. Inside is a large glossy oak table, mid-century leather chairs, and a painting of the 1865 negotiations between President Abraham Lincoln and three then-military leaders known as the “Peacemakers”. On July 20, 2017, modern-day military leaders, led by the Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, brought Trump to the “Tank” and persuaded him to maintain the current direction of the US’s work in Afghanistan. The military countered his key slogan, “America First,” with the argument that US leadership is strengthened precisely in such international projects. Trump didn’t understand.

Trump during a meeting at the “Tank”. U.S. DoD

“You’re just a bunch of morons and kids! This is a losers’ war,” he shouted. Trump said that the commander of the US troops in Afghanistan John Nicholson “probably doesn’t know how to win, but I really want to win”, and left the meeting.

The Pentagon realized that a different approach was needed to Trump — and they took into account the mistakes. At the next meeting, which took place a few months later, the military blamed all the defeats in Afghan policy on Barack Obama. Here is one example of their argument: Obama agreed to temporarily increase the number of American troops in Afghanistan, but said for what period they would arrive. Therefore, the Taliban simply hid for a while — to attack more strongly after the American contingent was reduced again. So, it is necessary to increase the number of troops, but not to say how many of them would arrive or how long they would be in Afghanistan. Thanks to greater secrecy, the Pentagon’s operation was doomed to success, they told Trump. And he agreed.

American military in Afghanistan. Getty Images / «Babel'» Getty Images / «Babel'» Getty Images / «Babel'» American military in Afghanistan. Getty Images / «Babel'»

A few days later, the military praised Trump at a briefing and declared that the war had broken the deadlock and would end in a brilliant American victory. There was only one criterion for victory: the percentage of Afghanistan controlled by the Taliban. It was calculated according to a complex formula: it was not just about the territory, but also about the number of people living there. Pentagon specialists calculated a new balance after each significant battle — and by the beginning of 2017 it was 64% of the territory controlled by the official authorities, 12% — under the control of the Taliban, and 24% of the gray zone. If the first indicator had grown to 80% — the Americans would have declared the transformation of the Taliban into a marginal player, victory in the war, and the withdrawal of their troops from the country. But only a year later, the Talibanʼs position according to this criterion had strengthened.

In addition to increasing the number of American troops in Afghanistan, Trump has also ordered an increase in airstrikes on Taliban positions. In 2017, the US dropped three times as many bombs on Afghanistan as the year before. More bombs also meant more civilian casualties — an average of 1 100 during the first three years of Trump’s presidency. The result is higher levels of hatred for the US and an active joining of the youth by the “Taliban”. If in 2011 the Taliban numbered about 25 000, in 2018 there were already 60 000.

More Taliban means more clashes with the Afghan army, which took the main part in the fighting from the Kabul side. Accordingly, the number of casualties among the Afghan military increased — up to 40-70 people per day. The morale of the military deteriorated, they resisted the Taliban less and less and surrendered territories.