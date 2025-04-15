During the elections for the head of Suspilne Yevhen Hlibovytskyi gave Oleksandr Tkachenko a hard talk about censorship, the failures of the MinCult, and the “bad situation” on February 24, 2022. Hereʼs what Tkachenko replied

This international support [for Ukrainian cultural projects] that you are talking about, where will it come from? What efforts or arguments will be used to ensure it? Why, when you were the Minister of Culture, did you not provide such international support to the Ukrainian Cultural Fund when there was no money in the budget for its activities?

Thank you, first of all, during the war we provided several tens of millions of dollars in aid to support Ukrainian heritage and other cultural institutions. Regarding the story with the UCF, I don’t know if you know or not, but I had a conflict with the Supervisory Board, because some rather strange people got there, but the increase in UCF’s income was precisely during the pandemic — we increased their funding for providing grants by one billion. What kind of reduction are we talking about — I don’t know.

Regarding international support, I have experience, Suspilny has an extremely good experience, and I have spoken with several ambassadors who have provided and are providing support to Suspilny on this issue. I understand that they do not plan to change their approaches.

So you mean that your leadership will be a prerequisite for increasing international support for the Public Broadcasting Service, compared to what it has now?

No, first of all, I said about maintaining support at the current level. Of course, I wonʼt do this myself without the Supervisory Board.

But then the question arises that you are proposing to change the funding shares of the "Sospilny" budget and at the same time do not explain the sources. Where will this come from?

The change in shares primarily concerns commercial opportunities and generating revenue from excise taxes and other non-core assets.

Which you have no influence on…

Which I can influence. Regarding commercial income, this is absolutely real and possible, especially during martial law. Therefore, redistribution is not within the limits of grants, but within the limits of additional income generation opportunities.

That is, you do not consider international grants as the main way to increase...

No, there are 150-200 million hryvnias, as far as I know...

Then explain how you influence excise taxes?

This is promoting, lobbying for opportunities to achieve these changes together with the deputies and the Supervisory Board.

That is, you are putting into your program the assumption that the Supervisory Board will do something together with you.

I am convinced.

In other words, you propose a solution in the program where you are not sure whether the third parties involved in the process will do anything, but you propose it.

Look, if the Supervisory Board is against increasing the income of "Public", I think it will be an achievement for the Supervisory Board, which can say that. Secondly, joint work with deputies and the government allows me to hope for this.

We are from the same generation, and I remember Oleksandr Tkachenko from the Hart studio. Then a wonderful breath of fresh air, Pislyamova, a weekly summary program. And then there was a turn that indicated some kind of change of direction. Because Novy Kanal, which you headed, lost its editorial independence under your control. 1+1 consolidated the political management of news in manual mode, and this is visible from the monitorings almost with the naked eye. After all, we could even hear how it was happening, from the recordings of your conversations with the owner of 1+1. Then, as a result of your management of the Ministry of Culture, the Ukrainian Cultural Fund was actually crushed. When it was being destroyed, you remained silent and avoided responsibility. Violating the procedure, you did not approve the elected head of the Dovzhenko Center. The employees of Suspilny appeal to the members of the Supervisory Board with the fact that there will be mass layoffs if you are elected. Hereʼs my question: with such a legacy, why do you think you are a good candidate to lead an organization that is key to preserving freedom and pluralism in Ukraine?

Letʼs first separate some of the manipulations that you poured during the conversation, regarding what was and was not done. I will answer you on each point. On the "New Channel", when the owners changed, it was a group of a well-known businessman, there were certain questions regarding how the independent, high-quality news of the "Reporter" program would be broadcast. My only idea in terms of protecting the team from any influences was to reduce the amount of news. That is, we switched to an informative standard and there were no influences, because all these temniks that came to the editorial room by fax, I showed people. And we did not adhere to them. So what censorship things are we talking about here... Rather, I protected the team from being manipulated.

Shevchenko resigned when you were running Novy Kanal.

I didnʼt interrupt you. You can ask Andriy Shevchenko — he is both your friend and mine.

Second, regarding the “pluses” and some snatched elements that are being leaked to the Internet. These are fragments of conversations that you haven’t heard the end of. Second, so to speak, about the influence on the editorial policy [of the “pluses”]. This is not so. An agreement was concluded with the owner [Ihor Kolomoisky] on an independent editorial policy for TSN. And during the Revolution of Dignity, everyone adhered to it, unlike what happened at the “pluses” during the Orange Revolution, where you worked then and where standards were not adhered to. Sorry, that’s true. So, within TSN, two things that have always been the basis are a fact, regardless of whether someone likes it or not. And two points of view [that were presented] if not immediately, then after some time. Regarding the Ukrainian Cultural Fund, I have already told you about this, and these were my public speeches regarding the need to replace the Supervisory Board there. But the fact is that we continued to fund the UKF, including during the pandemic.

Oleksandr Tkachenko and Andriy Shevchenko worked together on the New Channel. In 2002, Shevchenko resigned due to disagreement with editorial policy. They are now friends.

Can you answer the question I asked: what do you think makes you a good candidate?

Extensive experience in the media, first of all. Experience in producing specific projects. And a sincere belief that independent media should not just exist, but thrive.

Your program and your speech actually show how much you, as a person with significant management experience and involvement in the decision-making environment, can strengthen the position of the institutions you lead. And here I have a question for you regarding this proactivity of yours. On February 24, 2022, museum directors in the combat zone found themselves virtually alone with the challenge of saving museum funds. Despite the fact that Russiaʼs escalation on the borders of Ukraine lasted longer than the budget process, the Ministry of Culture did not advocate allocating funds for evacuation. The Ministry did not develop an algorithm for saving funds. The Ministry of Culture then limited its responsibility only to museums that were directly subordinate to it. This is a direct violation of the purpose of the Ministry of Culture. I can quote paragraph three of the regulation on the Ministry [hereinafter the text of the regulation]. And here we have a consequence — the loss of a significant part of the funds. And then I have a question for you: what does this say about the quality of your leadership, about you as a far-sighted leader who will bear responsibility for taking into account security challenges, responsibility for the continuity of the Public Broadcasting, responsibility for, for example, the unique archive of video, film, and audio chronicles that the Public Broadcasting has.

Iʼm glad you had time to read the regulations on the Ministry of Culture, but do you know when, according to the law, the evacuation of valuables can take place? Evacuation? This is a different procedure than organizing exhibitions. Evacuation can only take place after the introduction of martial law. Evacuation. And the exhibitions, about which you say that all this should have been done in advance, are a work of several months, because it was necessary to have a museum that would accept it, and then to agree not only with state museums, but with museums that are subordinate to local authorities, that these valuables should be brought for a certain cost several months before the start of hostilities. And this is a big question regarding the political decision, whether it was worth doing it or not, which was made not by me, but by the National Security and Defense Council. This is one time.

Second, regarding the removal of valuables when martial law was already in place. They were organized from all places where it was possible. Both through the efforts of ministries and the efforts of volunteers… And the fact that more than 500 thousand specimens were removed, or rather artifacts from museums that were in the danger zone, also says something. And almost no money was raised for this from the [state budget]. By the way, many things related to the packaging and securing of museums were done thanks to international support.

The exhibits of the Kherson Regional Museum of Local Lore were looted by Russians. At least 20,000 exhibits were stolen. Russians stole at least 20,000 exhibits from the Regional Museum of Local Lore and the Regional Art Museum named after Oleksiy Shovkunenko of the Kherson region. The exhibits did not have time to be evacuated.

I will record that I did not hear an answer about the quality of leadership. I have a question for you...

You have a lot of philosophical questions.

Well, thatʼs great, because at this level, philosophy in management is important.

It is based on some distorted facts.

Look, it is based on the fact that as a result of your actions or inaction, responsibility fell on the shoulders of people who did not have the opportunity to make decisions of this level, but were forced to do so. And if, God forbid, the offensive continues and so on, the heads of the branches of Public Broadcasting must understand whether they can rely on the head to competently and prudently calculate the risks, or not. Accordingly, I have another question for you. I want to put you in the place of the head of the Public Broadcasting. February 24, 2022, large-scale aggression begins. And then some people appear in the central apparatus of Public Broadcasting who, on the verbal instructions of the Minister of Culture Tkachenko, arbitrarily turn off the channel, turning on the Rada TV channel instead. Tell me, as the head of the Public Broadcasting, what would you do in this situation?

And how do you know that it was on the verbal instructions of the Minister of Culture?

Do you want to turn this discussion into one where you say one thing publicly and another privately? Or do you want to answer the question I am asking you as a member of the Supervisory Board? I have simulated the situation for you. Please give me the answer.

Ms. Svitlana [Ostapa] reminded me of this story when I met her. I remembered and from that moment on I had the opportunity to recreate the facts that really happened during the first three or four days after the start of the full-scale invasion. There was indeed some kind of unfortunate situation regarding the Public Broadcaster. Not only the Minister of Culture was involved, but also the NSDC and other security agencies. And the main thing I have to say about this story: I know for sure that I verbally asked the current head of the Public Broadcaster to join the “Marathon”, which was organized two or three days after the start of the full-scale invasion.

We are talking about February 24, and you are talking about what happened a few days later. And these people from the National Security and Defense Council had a procedure through which they could make such decisions. Do you understand? And the people who appear in the central apparatus room and switch the channel are a completely different type of management. And you did not answer my question. You are the head of Suspilny. Some people come to you in the central apparatus room from the head on verbal instructions. And what do you do? How do you protect Suspilny?

I would call everyone I could to find out the reasons for the appearance of people in uniform.

Would you let them change the channel?

Well, if people in uniform come, I think they... No, I think I wouldnʼt allow it.

Svitlana Ostapa stopped the discussion and explained that this was a real story. On February 24, 2022, unknown people came to the equipment room of Suspilny, said that they had a verbal order from the Minister of Culture and ordered to transfer the broadcast to the Rada channel. Ostapa contacted Tkachenko, asked for a written order, but he said that he was “not into papers.” When Ostapa directly asked whether Suspilny was turned off on February 24 on his order, Tkachenko replied: “No.”