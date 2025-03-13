Bohdan “Tavr” Krotevych gave an interview to the “Bombardyr” channel. He criticizes the commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and reveals unknown details of the 2023 counteroffensive

Interview on the Bombardier channel.

Bohdan Krotevych talks about the role of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Brigade and its commander Dmytro Ryumshin during the unsuccessful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The counteroffensive began in early June 2023. In total, 12 brigades, grouped into corps, participated in it (according to RUSI). The main direction was the Orikhiv — Tokmak — Melitopol arc. Among other brigades, the 33rd Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 47th Motorized Rifle Brigade "Magura" were to advance on it. The “Azov” Brigade was on the defensive in this direction, and in order to reach the line of combat contact, the 33rd Motorized Rifle Brigade had to pass through its ranks.

The agreement did not take place because the command of the 33rd brigade did not arrive at the “Azov” headquarters, and when Bohdan Krotevych tried to get to the corps headquarters meeting, he was not allowed in. In the first days of the counteroffensive, the 33rd brigade, instead of passing through the “Azov” lines, opened fire on them with tanks, artillery, and mortars. When it did pass through their lines, it was unable to overcome the line of combat contact and abandoned Western equipment in the “gray zone”: Leopard tanks and YPR armored personnel carriers. The General Staff forbade “Azov” to take it away, and within a week the equipment was destroyed by Russian artillery.

According to Bohdan Krotevych, Colonel Dmytro Ryumshin commanded the 33rd Brigade during the counteroffensive. After the counteroffensive failed, Dmytro Ryumshin was appointed to command first the 47th Brigade, and then the 155th Brigade. He is now under arrest and under investigation. He is accused of not reacting to AWOLs of his fighters during training in France.