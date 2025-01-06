Russian troops are 3 kilometers from Pokrovsk. What is happening in the city now? What awaits it? Is this a serious threat? (Yes, so much)

What is happening in Pokrovsk now?

It is constantly bombarded and shelled: with guided aerial bombs, FPV drones, “Grad” MLRS and other artillery. The Lazurne and Shakhtarsk neighbourhoods, which are 2.5 kilometers from the contact line, are primarily under constant shelling. According to official data, 95 percent of the industry in Pokrovsk has been destroyed and 70 percent of the residential buildings.

There are still people in Pokrovsk. Before the Great War, 60 000 people lived here — now, according to official data, there are about 7 500. The authorities are constantly urging residents to evacuate. The military and police go from house to house, asking people to leave. Volunteers are constantly working in the city, trying to evacuate people — along with their cats, dogs and parrots. The head of the Pokrovsk city military administration Serhiy Dobryak says that all the children have already been evacuated from the city.

After massive shelling from MLRSs, Pokrovsk, December 27, 2024. Getty Images / «Babel'» Evacuation of residents of the Pokrovsk community. Getty Images / «Babel'» Night work of the defenders of Pokrovsk. Getty Images / «Babel'» After massive shelling from MLRSs, Pokrovsk, December 27, 2024. Evacuation of residents of the Pokrovsk community. Night work of the defenders of Pokrovsk. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Since December 11, 2024, “Donetskoblgaz” has not supplied gas to the city because it cannot repair the network. Electricity was available in Pokrovsk until December 27, but on December 28, local authorities reported that the city was completely without power. So far, electricity has not been restored. Water can be collected at one point from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There were nine such points in the community, but the Russians destroyed six of them. Two more are operating in villages located closest to the contact line.

There are some shops, food stalls and two markets in the city.

“There is sometimes communication, sometimes not. ʼNova Poshtaʼ and ʼUkrposhtaʼ are still working. But we don’t go out anywhere, because it’s dangerous. The house has stove heating, so we are warm. We have stocked up on food and water. That’s how we live,” says a resident of the city. According to her, the intensity of the fighting varies every day.