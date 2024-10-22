GOGOLFEST under guided air bombs. Big photo Babel report from the festival of modern art in shelter and underground parking

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the contemporary art festival GOGOLFEST took place. It was held in Zaporizhzhia from October 18 to 20 and opened with a musical performance about Mariupol. DakhTrio, "Pie and Whip", "PikeRyba", Andriy Barmalii, Renie Cares — musicians who play folk, punk rock, indie rock came to the city. On the second day of the festival, the Russian aviation dropped two anti-aircraft missiles on the city: they destroyed a private house, a shopping center, a car wash. The hit injured eight people. Since Zaporizhzhia is shelled regularly, the music and theater programs of the GOGOLFEST took place in shelters. Photographer Dmytro Smolyenko visited him on behalf of Babel. This is what he saw.