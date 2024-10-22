Stories

GOGOLFEST under guided air bombs. Big photo Babel report from the festival of modern art in shelter and underground parking

Author:
Glib Gusiev
Date:
GOGOLFEST under guided air bombs. Big photo Babel report from the festival of modern art in shelter and underground parking

DakhTrio member Sofia Baskakova sings near the installation "Tree of Memory". The installation was opened in Metalurhiv Park, its author is a junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, production designer Dmytro Kostyuminsky.

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the contemporary art festival GOGOLFEST took place. It was held in Zaporizhzhia from October 18 to 20 and opened with a musical performance about Mariupol. DakhTrio, "Pie and Whip", "PikeRyba", Andriy Barmalii, Renie Cares — musicians who play folk, punk rock, indie rock came to the city. On the second day of the festival, the Russian aviation dropped two anti-aircraft missiles on the city: they destroyed a private house, a shopping center, a car wash. The hit injured eight people. Since Zaporizhzhia is shelled regularly, the music and theater programs of the GOGOLFEST took place in shelters. Photographer Dmytro Smolyenko visited him on behalf of Babel. This is what he saw.

The installation "Tree of Memory" was opened in Metalurhiv Park, its author is a junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, production designer Dmytro Kostyuminsky.

The installation "Tree of Memory" was opened in Metalurhiv Park, its author is a junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, production designer Dmytro Kostyuminsky.

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

The “DakhTrio” member Sofia Baskakova sings near the installation "Tree of Memory".

The “DakhTrio” member Sofia Baskakova sings near the installation "Tree of Memory".

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

A performance installation in the local museum dedicated to the city of Hulyaipole. It was created by Ukrainian designer Kateryna Beslyk, who was born and raised in Hulyaipole: she collected decorations from the clothes of the residents of her hometown. During the performance, she talks about the dreams and hopes of her youth and about the new reality of Hulyaipole near the front.

A performance installation in the local museum dedicated to the city of Hulyaipole. It was created by Ukrainian designer Kateryna Beslyk, who was born and raised in Hulyaipole: she collected decorations from the clothes of the residents of her hometown. During the performance, she talks about the dreams and hopes of her youth and about the new reality of Hulyaipole near the front.

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Kyiv band "DvaTry" performed together with electronic musician Symonenko.

Kyiv band "DvaTry" performed together with electronic musician Symonenko.

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Kyiv band "DvaTry" performed together with electronic musician Symonenko.

Kyiv band "DvaTry" performed together with electronic musician Symonenko.

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Folk band "Pyrig i Batig".

Folk band "Pyrig i Batig".

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Folk band "Pyrig i Batig".

Folk band "Pyrig i Batig".

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Folk-punk cabaret “Dakh Daughters” performed on the last day of the festival.

Folk-punk cabaret “Dakh Daughters” performed on the last day of the festival.

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»

Dmytro Smolienko / «Бабель»