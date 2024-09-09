On September 2, half of the village of Studenok near Izyum city burned down, and almost all the residents left it. Grim report about people who lost everything overnight

1

At the intersection of Artem and Pushkin streets in the village, there are many rescue vehicles, thick smoke is coming from many yards. There is a strong smell of smoke or even burnt porridge in the air. A woman in a headscarf looks despairingly at one of the houses destroyed by fire. Her name is Lidiia Oleksandrivna. A woman tightly holds her dog named Bouquet on a chain. He barks and growls at anyone who approaches the woman and the house.

“Why donʼt you go eat?”, a World Central Kitchen volunteer says to the woman.

“I donʼt want to. I canʼt. To be left without a house for years in old age...”, replies Lidiia Oleksandrivna and adds: “Today is my birthday”.

The house that Lidiia lost on September 2 was built by her grandfather back in 1928, when her father was born. In 96 years, a middle-aged fireman will be next to it, he will will flood the remains of the house with a strong stream of water. In 10 minutes, he finishes, thick smoke and heat continue to come from the bricks.

Burnt house and basement in Studenok. Heorhiy Ivanchenko / «Babel»

Lidiia Oleksandrivna is a native. She studied at the Slovyansk Pedagogical Institute, returned to the village, became a teacher of junior classes. Three teenagers she taught approach her even now.

“Boys, is the school intact? Thank God. Because there will be no school — the village will disappear”, says the teacher.

It is difficult for a woman to gather her thoughts when talking about a fire. When the fire in the village was just beginning to rage, Lidia Oleksandrivna and her husband canned the tomatoes and cucumbers for the winter. Suddenly she heard an explosion, and the fire was already close to the house. On the same day, she received a message on her phone that a bus was waiting in the center of Studenok to evacuate them to Oskil. She left with her husband and mother, taking almost nothing.

Already on the morning of September 3, the woman returned. The house burned to the ground. Two of her dogs, seven kittens and more than 50 chickens died in the fire. The ducklings that appeared only two days ago also burned. She explains that some of the chickens suffocated from the smoke, and some were burned alive. Only the dog Bouquet and the cats Vasylyna and Mishanya survived the fire.

Lidiia Oleksandrivna and her dog Bouquet. Heorhiy Ivanchenko / «Babel»

"My mom is 88, Iʼm afraid to send her photos," Lidiia says. From behind the house, she takes out the black and heavily charred body of a chicken. A woman puts the bodies of animals in one pile. The poems she wrote were also burned in the house. Some of them were about the war.

Lidiia shows what is left of her yard. On the ground near her house are burnt potatoes and black tubs of burnt corn. There are several unexploded gas cylinders and a pile of bricks near them. Further in the yard — burnt eggplants and pears, dried dogwood fruits. Only tomatoes and cucumbers survived. The woman offers to taste them and take them with me.

Now Lidiia Oleksandrivna and her husband will live with neighbors who have a free house. Previously, she survived here both the Russian occupation and shelling that happened just down her street. She recalls how in June 2022, her cat Mishanya was born. Then the Russians came to her house, pointed a gun at her dog, and she hid the cat in her pocket.

“Then the correspondents took a picture of me and it, and everyone saw that I was alive. Because there was a flight to the neighboring house, and they said that we had died.”